Carson Palmquist, bullpen shut down AquaSox; Spokane Indians beat Everett 3-1

Most of the season, when the Spokane Indians have won they’ve typically slugged their way to a victory. On Wednesday, it was stellar pitching – plus one well-timed blast.

Carson Palmquist turned in five strong innings and the bullpen did the rest as the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 3-1 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

Zach Kokoska delivered a first-inning, two-run home run for the Indians, who improved to 6-5 in the second half. The AquaSox are also 6-5.

Spokane has won three consecutive games, including the first two of the six-game series.

“Everyone was getting a little anxious (late),” Palmquist said. “We don’t like low-scoring games, but we pulled it out. We have a good pitching staff.”

Palmquist (5-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out six and threw 59 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

“I had a rough start at the beginning,” Palmquist said. “Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the game and getting into the flow. Kind of had to battle.”

It was the 11th start of the season for the 2022 third-round pick out of the University of Miami and the first time he’s reached 100 pitches.

“Being here at the beginning of season honestly got me a little bit used to the cold,” Palmquist said. “So when it first started getting warm, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to be the one used to it.’ “

“He had a tough time missing bats (early) or getting anything by anybody,” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “But he just kept making pitches and just kept fighting. That was pretty impressive.”

Ryan Ritter led off the bottom of the first against Everett starter Nick Davila with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Sterlin Thompson’s double. Two batters later, Kokoska hit a 1-0 fastball to straight center for his 15th homer of the season and a 3-0 lead.

Kokoska leads the league in average (.316) and is fourth in home runs.

“I can see myself as a home run hitter,” Kokoska said. “I have some power, so I think it can show on the field a little bit.”

Everett got on the board in the third. Palmquist hit Labrada and the AquaSox leadoff hitter moved up on a wild pitch. Hogan Windish doubled off the base of the wall in right-center to drive in the run.

Palmquist struck out Alberto Rodrguez and Axel Sanchez to limit the damage. It took him 37 pitches to get through the inning.

“I had to believe in myself to know that I could keep doing it,” Palmquist said. “And just fill out the strike zone. Getting behind batters wasn’t good.”

“Two huge punchouts there with traffic,” Kibler said. “He was in a dogfight for an hour and a half tonight and he fought and fought and fought and won the fight.”

Brayan Castillo took over in the sixth and went three shutout innings with one hit and one strikeout. Angel Chivilli pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his league-leading 11th save and second in as many games.

Castillo started the season in the starting rotation but has shifted to long relief recently.

“To be able to extend Castillo like that in a tight game, in those innings, that’s big,” Kibler said.