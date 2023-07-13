‘So much is riding on it’: After second UFC defeat, Spokane’s Terrance McKinney seeks redemption against Nazim Sadykhov

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

Fatherhood has given Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight Terrance McKinney (13-5) something more to fight for.

Ten months ago, the Shadle Park High School graduate became a father to a healthy baby boy.

“Honestly, having a son has been the best thing for me,” McKinney said. “I honestly know what love is now.”

McKinney said that having a child makes him work a lot harder.

“I get a little bit more anxiety when I fight now just because so much is riding on it,” McKinney said. “I’m not just taking care of myself anymore.”

McKinney’s first fight as a father in January resulted in a loss via a flying knee knockout by debut UFC fighter Gabriel Bonfim (19-4).

“A lot of things just didn’t go my way (and) the whole vibe was kind of weird,” McKinney said. “(Fighting is) about the energy and all that to make sure that’s right.”

Prior to his fight, McKinney had trouble keeping his weight on track, arrived in Brazil too close to his fight – against a native Brazilian – and did not have his coach with him when he landed.

In April, McKinney shook things up when he moved to Fort Worth, Texas to train with UFC welterweight Kevin Holland at Phalanx MMA Academy. Citing Holland’s aptitude for striking, McKinney sought him out to fill the holes in his own striking game.

“It just made sense for me to go join with them,” McKinney said. “The vibes are right. Me and him get along so well. We’re practically like brothers.”

On Saturday, McKinney looks to remind people of the “T-Wrecks” who shocked the world in his UFC debut fight against Matt Frevola (11-3-1) with a seven second knockout, establishing a new record for fastest lightweight knockout in the UFC.

McKinney is set to open main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva’s against Nazim Sadykhov (8-1), born in Azerbaijan and fighting out of Brooklyn, New York.

Despite having fewer professional fights than McKinney, Sadykhov will prove to be a challenge. As a two-time World Kickboxing Association US National Kickboxing champion and Junior Northeastern Judo Champion, Sadykhov could push the fight to a second or third round with his striking and Judo experience.

With 12 total first-round finishes to his name and all his UFC fights ending in the first round, McKinney is looking to break the eight-fight win streak of Sadykhov with another first-round finish.

“I’m still that that fighter and I still am fighting to get ranked before this is all said and done at the end of the year,” McKinney said.

Physically, McKinney’s fight against Sadykhov matches well. Both athletes stand at 5-feet, 10 inches. McKinney has the arm reach advantage with a 73.5-inch reach compared to Sadykhov’s 69-inch reach. However, the Azerbaijani has the leg reach advantage by an inch: 41-inch reach compared to McKinney’s 40-inch reach.

As he makes the walk to the octagon on Saturday, McKinney still proudly represents Spokane despite his move to Texas.

“The 509 still showing love and having my back – that’s why when I go out and fight, I will still (represent) Spokane, Washington even though I’m not there,” McKinney said. “They’ll always be my home.”

McKinney opens the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Beuno Silva in Las Vegas on Saturday at 7 p.m. The fight will air on ESPN.