Vancouver scores early, often; Spokane Indians lose to Canadians 11-3

Spokane Indians’ shortstop Ryan Ritter, left, tags out Vancouver’s Josh Kasevich during a stolen-base attempt Tuesday at Avista Stadium in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

The story of the Spokane Indians 2023 season would be a little different if they didn’t have to play against their neighbors from north of the border.

Entering play on Tuesday for the start of a six-game Northwest League series, the Indians held a 4-10 record against the season’s first-half champions, the Vancouver Canadians.

It didn’t get any better as Vancouver pounded out 15 hits against five Indians pitchers in an 11-3 decision at Avista Stadium.

The Indians fell to 9-10 in the second half; the first-place Canadians improved to 14-5.

Brandon Rodgers, on rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies, went 0 for 1 with a walk for Spokane and was hit by a pitch. He left the game in the fifth inning after getting grazed in the upper back/shoulder area. Reliever Tyler Kinley, the other big leaguer on rehab this week, gave up a home run and struck out one in one inning.

Indians starter Blake Adams was hit hard in the third inning. Ryan McCarty led off with a double over the head of Benny Montgomery in center field, and one out later Dasan Brown tripled to the same part of the park. Garrett Spain followed with an RBI double to the right-center gap and scored a single by Gabby Martinez.

Devonte Brown bounced one just inside the third base bag for a two-run double to make it 5-0.

The Indians loaded the bases with two down in the fourth on a walk, infield single and hit batter, but Juan Guerrero was called out on strikes to quash the burgeoning rally.

Josh Kasevich ripped a two-out RBI double in the fifth ending Adams’ night.

All told, Adams allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out seven and threw 53 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

The Indians got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the seventh on a one-out bases loaded walk by Ryan Ritter. But Zach Kokoska struck out, and Nic Kent lined out to thwart the rally.

Vancouver added a pair in the eighth off reliever Felix Ramires and two more in the ninth off Cullen Kafka.

Rehabbing Rockies: The parent club Colorado Rockies assigned Rodgers, last year’s Gold Glove winner at second base, and right-hander Kinley to the roster on rehab assignments for the week.

Rodgers underwent shoulder surgery during Spring Training, and Kinley is recovering from an elbow surgery a little more than a year ago.