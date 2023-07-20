A Grip on Sports: We know the seasons are changing … well, the sports seasons anyway

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The first round of the Open, as those in Britain call it, is almost done. So, seemingly, are the M’s. And the lack of football news. Yep, it’s a Thursday in late July.

• It is Thursday, right? We kid. We know it is. After all, one of golf’s majors is on TV. Or sure, it’s on USA but that’s still TV. If you can find it. If the Pac-12 wants to see everyone laugh at its upcoming media-rights deal, just announce some games will be on USA. That will do it.

Anyhow, we would love to see Tommy Fleetwood win his first major in his country. In the hometown of the Beatles, in fact. Every time we watch Fleetwood play, we are reminded of Archibald “Archie” Ives, Steve McQueen’s prisoner of war buddy in “The Great Escape.” It’s nice to see someone of such stature playing, and outplaying, guys twice his size. He’s our favorite diminutive golfer since Corey Pavin left the main stage.

He’s listed at 5-foot-10 (an inch taller than Rory McIlroy, actually) but we don’t believe it. Unless his shoulder-length hair is standing straight up. No matter. Golf is game any one of any shape – including round, if John Daly is any indication – can excel at. And today, Fleetwood excelled, shooting a 5-under 66 at Royal Liverpool.

• Are we done worrying about the Mariners ever excelling this season? Nope. We won’t throw in the towel until Jerry Dipoto does. Which could be soon.

You make the call. Buy or sell? During the All-Star break, Seattle fans were chanting to Shohei Ohtani about coming to their fine community. And everyone began wondering where the Angels might send baseball’s unicorn if there is a trade before the deadline. But since then, Ohtani’s team has gotten hot and the M’s have not.

Another loss, their fourth since the break, means Seattle enters Thursday actually behind Los Angeles in the standings, even with the Angels missing Mike Trout.

Maybe we should be wondering where the M’s might send the on-fire bat of Eugenio Suarez before August hits. He’s come alive, with three home runs in three games, is a great clubhouse guy, solid fielder and might bring back a quality prospect. Or someone might want … well, we can’t think of many other veterans the Mariners have that others would want. Maybe reliever Paul Sewald, who would make a great eighth-inning guy for a true contender.

The decision time is closing in on Dipoto. And on the M’s.

• From the SEC to the Big 12, conferences are holding their football media days. The questions range from the mundane, for instance who will start at left tackle, to the odd, like favorite ice cream flavors and such.

But mainly they are held to drum up interest in the season to come.

Which makes us wonder why the Pac-12 is sadly OK with not having finished its media deal before Friday’s event. Why allow that line of questioning – and there will be questions, lots of them – to overpower such football story lines as the depth of talent in the conference at quarterback?

Seems less than ideal, doesn’t it?

Maybe there really are unresolved issues. Big ones. Ones that might make all the predictions of conference disintegration come true. No one knows, and that’s the problem. A lack of certainty breeds speculation. Allows others to control the narrative. No matter how many leaks are floated assuring everyone all is well, the worries still grow like kudzu in Alabama.

It’s time for it all to end. Past time, actually.

• One last thought. We read all about Rick Rizz’s recent ATV accident, one that almost cost him a lot more than a week or two off the M’s broadcasts. And wondered why he was doing such a thing anyway.

We wondered for about a half-second. Then realized there were so many things we loved to do that we had to give up as we aged, and then missed them terribly. We’re sure Rizz, 69, has loved to ride the machines for a while. And knew his time was drawing to an end. That doesn’t mean you want to stop.

Let’s hope he recovers quickly. And his interests evolve to a bit safer activity. Like being a stunt man for Tom Cruise.

WSU: Sure, football season is around the corner. But basketball doesn’t seem to want to exit the stage. Theo Lawson keeps it in the spotlight this morning with this story on Justin Powell, who spent the summer playing with the Miami Heat team in Las Vegas. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has a column in the Mercury News featuring some things to look for tomorrow. … Washington coach Kalen DeBoer answered some pre-media day questions. … Who will meet for the conference title? Here is one vote for Oregon State and USC. … The Oregon football team followed the NCAA rules well this past year. … Deion Sanders won’t be at media day. The Colorado coach is undergoing another procedure on his injured feet. … An Arizona basketball transfer helps Tommy Lloyd’s squad in many ways. … The Oregon women are looking for a new assistant basketball coach. … In case you are wondering, San Diego State and the Mountain West Conference worked out their differences. The Aztecs are staying. For now. … Finally, Congress’ first attempt at NIL legislation is so all-encompassing, it seems to make the NCAA irrelevant. We mean, more irrelevant.

EWU: The Eagles second Hall of Fame class includes one of the best volleyball players in the school’s history. Dave Cook catches us up with Kim Exner-Rosenbach. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, as we say all the time, recruiting never stops. Especially at Montana.

Indians: Zach Kokoska’s two-run, seventh-inning home run lifted Spokane to a 7-6 victory over visiting Vancouver last night. Dave Nichols was at Avista and has this story.

Mariners: We mentioned this in passing above, but the M’s fell 6-3 last night to Minnesota, meaning they’ve lost two of three to the Twins and Tigers since the break. … Seattle called up two relief pitchers yesterday, including one who really can bring the heat. … A recent first-round pick displayed his power at T-Mobile yesterday.

Seahawks: The throwback uniforms were unveiled yesterday in time to make this column, but we have a couple more things to pass along. … Now let’s get to the roster. It’s time to start ranking the players, from 89-76 and 75-61, as training camp gets ready to open.

Kraken: The team gave coach Dave Hakstol a two-year extension on his contract.

Golf: A Coeur d’Alene golfer finished fifth in the recent Future Champions Golf (FCG) Callaway World Championship in California.

• We were a little slow putting this together today. The golf kept taking our attention. We did, however, miss the big screen at home with its ultra-high definition. At times we lost the ball. Sort of like Jon Rahm on the first couple holes. We have to wonder if he wishes he was back at Gozzer Ranch playing a friendly match with buddies. Until later …