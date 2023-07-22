Sounders drop Leagues Cup opener as RSL gets most of new signing Chicho Arango

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Some lessons professionals are supposed to learn as youths. Play until a referee’s whistle is blown is a basic one.

The Sounders got a painful refresher Saturday at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. They had a case in wanting a yellow or penalty called moments into the second half against Real Salt Lake. But as striker Raul Ruidiaz, midfielder Joao Paulo and others flung arms in protest, RSL was halfway downfield with a counterattack.

Chicho Arango, a recent star signing, dribbled freely to set up the match’s opening goal and doubled the score with his own three minutes later. The heated flurry was enough to hand the Sounders a 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup group play opener.

The monthlong tournament features clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX divided into 15 pods to play two group-stage matches. Seattle returns to host C.F. Monterrey on July 30 at Lumen Field. It’s practically a must-win match as the top two clubs advance to the knockout rounds. There aren’t any draws, teams earn a point after regulation and the winner of a penalty shootout getting an additional point.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made three substitutions after a goalless opening half. He brought on winger Jordan Morris (Leo Chu), midfielder Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas), and midfielder Dylan Teves (Cristian Roldan). The new lineup was able to create their third chance of the match, but Ruidiaz suffered a hard challenge in the 48th minute.

Chicho seized the disarray, and in a flash had an attempt in the same minute that was blocked at the line by Sounders defender Nouhou but Jefferson Savarino easily netted the rebound. In the 51st minute, Chicho took on Sounders defender Jackson Ragen one-on-one and beat keeper Stefan Frei with a right-footed shot.

RSL went down a player in the 60th minute when defender Marcelo Silva was shown a red for another hard foul against Ruidiaz. It didn’t change the momentum of the match. Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin had the closing goal in the 88th minute.

The Sounders are now 1-12-4 all-time in Utah through all competitions.

It took 30 minutes for the Sounders to spend any significant time working toward goal in their offensive part of the field. The Rave Green were pinned back from the opening kick, keeper Stefan Frei making two heart-pounding saves before 20 minutes ticked off the clock and a save in the 26th minute when Chicho Arango took a bold strike at goal from deep.

Frei was called into action again in the 41st minute when RSL pounced on poor defending. Emeka Eneli’s powerful left-footed shot in the box was deflected at the near post.

Ragen also was a defensive highlight in the way he handled covering Chicho. The Colombian was a recent RSL signing from Mexican side Club Pachuca, but Ragen is familiar with the striker from his time with Los Angeles FC last season, scoring a goal in a June 2022 draw at Lumen Field.

On Saturday, Ragen had a goal-saving tackle in the 22nd minute and stood strong when Chicho wanted a penalty later in the half.

The sides lost their composure in stoppage time. Yeimar had a clean tackle against Danny Musovski at the top of the box, the forward toppling over. Chicho didn’t like the play and immediately yelled at a still seated Yeimar, the fellow Colombian taking Chicho down.

Both were shown yellow cards in first-half stoppage time from the scrum. The tussle lasted about five minutes, Chicho seemingly to signal the two reconciled when he half-hugged Yeimar for a while before the ensuing RSL free kick and as the pair walked off the field at the break.

Seattle started the same lineup that played to a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Lumen Field last week. The one change was club captain Nico Lodeiro not making the trip due to a right adductor injury. The decision is supposed to be precautionary.