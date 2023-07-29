Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Spokane Indians

Carson Palmquist bounces back, Spokane Indians end slump with 8-4 win over Eugene

July 29, 2023 Updated Sat., July 29, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

EUGENE – Carson Palmquist needed a bounce-back outing. The Spokane Indians needed a win in a big way.

And for the first time this week, the plan worked as the offense backed a strong outing on the mound.

Palmquist struck out 10 over five innings, four batters hit home runs and the Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-4 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Saturday. The Indians (12-17 second half) had lost the first four games of the six-game series to the Emeralds (15-14).

Palmquist (6-2) gave up two runs on five hits and walked one. He threw 93 pitches, 62 for strikes. On July 22 against Vancouver, the 22-year-old lefty didn’t make it out of the first inning, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks.

The Emeralds loaded the bases in the third inning on a pair of singles and a hit batter, but Palmquist settled down to strike out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

Spokane took the lead in the fourth. Nic Kent hit a one-out single, and Ryan Ritter followed with a double to the left-field corner to score Kent from first.

Ben Sems singled, and Ronaiker Palma hit a sacrifice fly to score Ritter for a 2-0 lead.

Indians outfielder Juan Guerrero led off the fifth with a single and scored on Jamari Baylor’s first High-A home run since his promotion on Tuesday. The Colorado Rockies acquired Baylor from the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization in May. In 33 games for Low-A Fresno after the trade, Baylor hit .333 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

Two batters later, Ritter hit his third High-A homer to make it 5-0.

Palmquist cruised until the fifth. Thomas Gavello led off with a single and with one out, Grant McCray homered to right-center field to put Eugene on the board. Palmquist needed 29 pitches to get out of the inning, which ended on his 10th strikeout .

Spokane’s Benny Montgomery added insurance in the eighth with a two-run home run, his seventh of the season. Two batters later, Sterlin Thompson hit his seventh homer of the season to make it 8-2.

Eugene’s Sean Roby (2 for 4) hit a two-run homer against reliever Felix Ramires in the eighth.

Angel Chivilli pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts for Spokane.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Spokane Indians

Most read stories