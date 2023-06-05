Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John J. Barnwell and Danuta S. Wieczorek, both of Newport.

Justin J. DeCampo and Jessica A. M. Hendricks, both of Worley.

Shon E. Crandell and Christina A. C. Crandall, both of Spokane.

Colsen R. C. Mayfield, of Liberty Lake, and Angela R. Mascall, of Spokane.

Sean E. D. P. Guba and Naomi J. K. Heuer, both of Spokane.

Jose A. M. Magana and Haylee M. McLain, both of Spokane.

Mackenzie D. M. Baxter, of Moscow, and Jordyn K. Rauer, of Spokane.

Vaughn L. Brown and Leslie A. Brodrick-Neumann, both of Spokane.

Blake N. Clawson and Jenna G. Cosgrove, both of Spokane.

Donald C. McCabe and Sharon E. Bokor, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron J. Mitchell and Crystal M. Pohl, both of Spokane.

Keaton D. Bradburn and Samantha R. Goms, both of Colbert.

Derrick A. Lund and Nicole S. Driggs, both of Spokane.

Mark J. Gray and Erin M. Long, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hilltop LLC v. Gina Westbrook, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Amy Hopwood, restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc v. Ruby Sprayberry, restitution of premises.

Northwood Ridge Development v. Jonathan Brown, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Grant G. Canoy, restitution of premises.

A210 LLC v. Bryce Baker, restitution of premises.

The Shelley Homestead LLC v. Anne Dodge, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Jason Orosco, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Ashley Hill, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Marcus Coty, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Frank Laeo, restitution of premises.

American Family Insurance Co. v. James Ellis, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lawsha, Nichol M. and Williams B., III

Benker, David P. and Jody L.

Martin, Normand L. and Domineaux

Frear, Sylvia and Gregory

Anderson, Michal and Gallegos, Christine

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Aaron A. Dechand, 45; $937.99 in restitution, 68 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and vehicular assault.

Chad M. Young, 51; $750 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tianna R. Hurd, 40; $616.99 in restitution, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Patrick D. Taylor, 56; $680 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Sonora S. Collins, 43; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, violation of order and third-degree malicious mischief.

Roman Krasilnikov, 36; $2,893.99 in restitution, 119 days in jail with credit given for 119 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and first-degree identity theft.

Patrick T. Brown, 57; 37 days in jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful opening of a grave.

Davis M. Mwangi, 22; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Ricky Baxley, 45; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Jonathan P. Perea, 34; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

David Alix, 22; four months in jail with credit given for 127 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan C. Studebaker, 39; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Gray A. Munro, 43; 41 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daniel J. Jones, 34; 160 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Chandler A. Andrews, 29; 251 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Chandler K. Barton, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Lindsey M. Basnaw, 40; 90 days in jail, converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring and 30 days in jail, physical control.

Richard T. Grizzle, Jr., 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Beverly A. Braun, 56; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristoffer A. Bactad, 33; $615.37 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cecil K. Condon, 22; $1,245.50 fine, 14 days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ciara L. Davenport, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated converted to first-degree negligent driving.

Elijah J.T. Bowdon, 20; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Bobby S. Galloway, 35; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeffrey J. Behymer-Smith, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James Chun, 29; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Amber I. Howell, 44; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander Mizner, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.

Russell A. McPherson, 46; $750 fine, 32 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher L. Medina, $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

David N. Laptev, 21; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and second-degree negligent driving.