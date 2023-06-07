Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mason A. Loomis and Amanda I. Apodaca, both of Spokane.

Caden J. Martz and Andreanna M. Hiatt, both of Spokane.

Terrance P. Hayes and Lindie M. Gyles, both of Chewelah.

Kimberlee M. Crapo and Lisa M. Pedigo, both of Pocatello.

Li T. Ciavola and Kristin M. Toti, both of Spokane.

Samuel J. Brock, of Coeur d’Alene, and Courtney G. Rose, of Newman Lake.

Taylor S. Blake and Elizabeth R. Ryburn, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler R. Sorrels, of Henderson, Nev., and Madeline E. Burgess, of Spokane.

Ross C. Mason and Amanda J. Kinerson, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan A. Johnson and Tracy I. A. Cresta, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Anderson, of Spokane, and Kerrin W. McMillen, of Nine Mile Falls.

Dallin R. Carpenter and Hannah M. Udland, both of Spokane.

Jack W. Connaughton, of Yakima, and Ashton M. Zeth, of Spokane.

Darren L. Cleman and Emma J. Keister, both of Cheney.

Mason S. Cameron and Justice M. Menshew, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryder W. Chronic and Crystal R. Porter, both of Spokane.

Kristofer S. Clarke and Meagan R. DeLauder, both of Spokane.

Gary L. Scholten and Tonya A. Hansel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Transitions v. Katrina Morinaga, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Robert R. Group, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Joseph Bercier, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Dwayne B. Haller, restitution of premises.

Northwest Auto Remarketing LLC v. Covert Chevolet of Hutto, complaint for civil conspiracy, negligence, breach of contract, intentional, violation of the Washington consumer protection act, interference with contractual relationship and negligence.

Brieann and David Hopper v. Multicare Health System, Multicare Valley Hospital, et al., complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Matthew Stockton v. Hayden Burnham, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Paulson, Frank R., Jr. and Ruth L.

Henderson, Kristin C. and Kristoffer D.

Hernandez, Mayra L. and Luis

Walter, Tanya R. and Anthony A.

Mason, Rebecca J. and James R.

Lewis, Nathan J. and Chelsea A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Dana L. McKenna, 68; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Brycen L. Carper, 20; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Brennen K. Bailey, 28; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Yair A. Duarte, 22; six months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jaime A. Weathers, 65; 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Bryan A. Whiting, 46; two months in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jesse D. Thomas, 33; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Nathan I. Meyer, 44; 22 months in prison with credit given for 408 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Nicholas R. McKinney, 22; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Jony Achi, 21; 24 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Liana E. Paynter, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Payton J. Bradford, 31; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Logan G. McKinley, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jovon E. Stevens White, 21; 37 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Bryce McGowan, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael S. Wood, 64; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Rodney E. Barce, 35; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Charlie C. Gooch, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andrew T. Ledbetter, 26; 22 days in jail, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Shane M. Moran, 33; 28 days in jail, protection order violation.

Falexy Olaitman, 24; 32 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Casey R. Turbyfill, 31; eight days in jail, protection order violation.