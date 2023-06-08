Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Connor D. Parkinson and Meghan C. Bernard, both of Spokane.

Liam F. McKeegan and Sophia J. Davis, both of Spokane.

Henry C. Isbell and Evelyn M. Shoup, both of Spokane.

Anthony R. Klum and Rikki N. Baugh, both of Spokane.

Alexander G. McGrath and Shontelle M. Wilson, both of Sprague.

Robert L. Rushing and Lovevet N. Fluker, both of Spokane.

Ivan Gnatenko, of Spokane Valley, and Victoria V. Lisovskiy, of Deer Park.

Michael W. Bradshaw and Nancy L. Ray, both of Otis Orchards.

Pedro M. Lopes and Bayley M. Welk, both of Colbert.

Cody R. Watts and Karly S. Cantu, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Valeriy Tsirbko v. Lynn D. Letsch, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Scott W. Hankel, restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. KC Smith, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Barbara Shields, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Stephen Zusman, money claimed owed.

Gena Hawk v. Andrea Swiader, restitution of premises.

Intermountain Leasing LLC v. Amanda Smith, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Randy Pierce, money claimed owed.

F & L Nichols 2 LLC v. Yummi Sewell, restitution of premises.

ICP Spokane I LLC v. Patrick A. Best, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. James Murray, money claimed owed.

Barbara A. August v. Nick J. August and Cynthia A. Hayes, complaint for personal injury and damages.

Steven and Stacey Dryman v. Gary Oleson, eviction complaint.

Reve Exteriors LLC v. Tillie Melbihess, complaint.

Sara Vincent v. Danielle Price, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Melvin, Melinda R. and William F.

Jimenez, Sarah D. T. and Wallace-Jimenez, Ricardo A.

Williams-Tinajero, Lace M. and Ernesto A., Sr.

Kramer, Kaylee M. and Prigge, Troy A. J.

Nitschke, Kristen M. and Nicholas L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mario A. George, 51; 195 days in jail with credit given for 195 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Levi J. Lowells, 39; $326.51 in restitution, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Scott R. Macclain, 49; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Daniel I. Lopez, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Louie B. Bearchild, 35; seven days in jail, sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone and unlawful camping on public property.

Nicholas C. Flatt, 38; 38 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference and sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone.

Kyle W. Goeske, 39; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joseph R. Guerrero, 51; 20 days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cory J. Herrick, 32; 90 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

David J. Karn, 37; 15 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Michael D. Malone, 21; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Joylyn D. Maze, 48; five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Esprit A. Moreno, 29; 16 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.