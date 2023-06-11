No comeback in store, Spokane Indians five-game streak ended by Hillsboro 9-5

HILLSBORO, Ore. – For the second game in a row, the Spokane Indians gave up a big lead early. Unlike Saturday’s 14-12 win, they could not complete the comeback on Sunday.

Joshua Day had a key two-run single in the fourth inning and the Hillsboro Hops topped the Spokane Indians 9-5 in the series finale at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The Indians (31-25) dropped into a tie with Vancouver (31-25) for the first-half title with nine games to go. Last-place Hillsboro raised its record to 23-34 and snapped a five-game losing streak.

For the third straight game, the Indians starting pitcher didn’t make it to the third inning.

Brayan Castillo (1-4) gave up back-to-back singles to the first two batters of the game. A run scored on a groundout, then Castillo walked four consecutive batters to force in two runs.

Mason Green relieved Castillo and struck out Brett Johnson with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The Indians made it a one-run game in the third inning – all with two outs. Adael Amador and Benny Montgomery had consecutive base hits and a wild pitch moved both runners up.

On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, Yanquiel Fernandez hit a liner to the left-center field gap where Johnson and centerfielder Wilderd Patino collided. It went as a two-run triple, bumping Fernandez’ league-leading RBI total to 61.

The Hops loaded the bases with no outs against Green in the fourth. The Indians nabbed a runner at the plate, but Day followed with a line-drive single to center to bring in two.

Two straight walks made it 6-2 and manager Robinson Cancel made a call to the pen for Anderson Bido.

Shane Muntz grounded out to plate another run and Bido got a strikeout to end the inning.

Nic Kent hit a solo homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season, to get the Indians within four runs at 7-3.

In the bottom half, Aiverson Rodriguez and Amador made errors on the same play, allowing the Hops to add two more runs.

The Indians loaded the bases in the seventh with no outs. They scored runs on a groundout and RBI single by Zach Kokoska, but Montgomery was caught in a rundown after taking a wide turn at third base to end the inning.

Tossed: Ben Sems was ejected by home plate umpire Conor McKenna in the fourth inning after a called strike three.

Time off: Sterlin Thompson sat out his third straight game nursing the elbow injury that caused him to spend a month on the injured list earlier this season.

Next: The Indians open a six-game homestand against Eugene on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.