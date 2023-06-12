Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Troy D. Peirce and Rhonda L. Davis, both of Colbert.

Jeremy D. Naresh and Tonya M. Ayers, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven D. Braun, of Cheney and Heather A. Anason, of Medical Lake.

Wilkson M. Gitanyu and Josephine N. Waithaka, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua K. S. Tingley and Elizabeth M. Norman, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Stark and Alexis M. Swanson, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. Kary, of Spokane, and Hanna E. M. Nichols, of Deer Park.

Trevor A. Jacobs and Selena M. Pelfrey, both of Spokane Valley.

Asheligh M. L. Jones and Tiffany R. King, both of Spokane.

Larry R. Arbogast, of Eugene, and Ashley L. Frank, of Colbert.

Brian L. Perez and Alyssa M. Hilfiker, both of Spokane.

Joseph U. Lenti and Wendy L. Marin, both of Spokane.

Thomas C. Skenandore and Leanne C. Allen, both of Spokane.

William K. Norris and Corinne I. David, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Mahowald and Julia N. Boykin, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Tristin J. Mondoux and Justice M. H. Martinez, both of Post Falls.

Kaelan G. Miller and Samantha S. Ridgeway, both of Spokane.

Johnathon C. Myrick and Grace R. Adkins, both of Spokane.

Steven A. Marton, of Post Falls, and Susanne R. White, of Moses Lake.

Alan J. Ballew, of Post Falls, and Maggie L. Ames, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Troy Duzon, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LL v. Kymeekeis Russell, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Christina McCoy, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Venus S. Reedy, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Kirk Brown, restitution of premises.

Nickolas R. Gab v. Amy Hazelwood, restitution of premises.

Meri China 401K Plan Trust v. Trevor Gouge, restitution of premises.

Randall J. Gillingham v. Joy Dahl, restitution of premises.

Blue Point Apartments LLC v. Hayden McCombs, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane v. Pedro J., Albert, Roberto, Jose, Felix and David Garcia, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief.

Kate E. Peet-Walker v. Michael A. Bequette, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lozano, Cory D. and Hannah L.

Heidenson, Staci L. and Rippy, Jesse D.

Hemmert, Mary J. and David B.

Whitman, Dorothy Y. and Jeffrey L., Sr.

Soprych, Christopher R. and Swift-Soprych, Kari A.

Medina, Joan P. and Theodore R.

Estrada, Amanda J. and Marcos A. W.

Seiler, Jamie J. and Destry

Matuszek, Eric T. and Stoughton, Sherry L.

Mello, Trisha A. and Kenneth L.

Grove, Lori and William, Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jacob A. Ball, 26; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Aaric T. Carr, 34; 17.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew J. Palmer, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Coleman R. Villarrubia, 27; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Haroon Mahsel, 42; 44.75 months in prison, 44.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Rosalynne M. Biondolillo, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy of a controlled substance and second-degree introducing contraband.

Krystal C. Arlt, also known as Krystal C. Verhaag, 38; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Stanley D. Mioshy, 21; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daryl S. Putnam, 75; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Luis A. Perez, 35; $322 in restitution, 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jasper R. Rattler, 20; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandie L. Gange, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

David A. Clark, 44; $8,305.11 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Corey M. Munnerlyn, 29; $327.25 in restitution, 50.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 50.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel M. Taylor, 35; 180 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.