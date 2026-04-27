Othello mourns after three teen girls killed in crash; 19-year-old man arrested

Three teen girls were killed after the ex-boyfriend of one of the girls crashed into the truck in which they were riding, causing it to roll into an irrigation canal Sunday afternoon near Othello, according to Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Presiliano Perez-Pineda, of Othello, was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide, including a domestic violence designation on one of the counts, according to court documents. A sheriff’s sergeant wrote in a probable cause affidavit that Perez-Pineda did not call 911 to report the incident and instead continued driving away from the crash.

The three girls were Othello High School students, according to a message from Othello School District Superintendent Pete Perez that was posted on the district’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts are with their families, friends, and all who knew and loved them,” Perez wrote. “This loss is being felt across our schools and throughout our community, and we recognize that many are grieving.”

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that it will not release the names of the girls because they were minors.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Our thoughts are with the entire community during this difficult time.”

Perez-Pineda, 19, appeared Monday in Adams County Superior Court in Ritzville, where his bail was set at $1 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the crash about 12:20 p.m. at 2049 W. Bench Road just south of Othello, court records say. They found a Chevrolet Silverado pickup off the road in an irrigation canal with extensive damage. Three girls, who were thrown from the truck, were discovered dead in the water near the Silverado. It was not clear if they were wearing seat belts or whether anyone else was in the truck with them.

Initially reported as a single-vehicle crash, deputies later identified a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz sedan, driven by Perez-Pineda, as the vehicle that struck the truck.

The sheriff’s office believes both vehicles were heading east on Bench Road when Perez-Pineda moved to the westbound oncoming traffic lane to try to pass the Silverado, but collided with the driver’s side of the truck, according to court documents. Tire marks on the road indicated the Silverado was in the eastbound lane when it was struck and then veered to the oncoming lane of travel, went off road and into the irrigation canal.

Nearby surveillance video from residents and businesses showed the truck traveling east with a Mercedes following closely behind. Both vehicles appeared in the videos to be going faster than the 40 mph speed limit, according to court documents. After deputies say Perez-Pineda hit the truck, the truck could be seen on video going into the canal, and the Mercedes left the area without stopping.

A parent of one of the girls told deputies their daughter was previously in a relationship with Perez-Pineda. The parent saw footage of the crash and believed the sedan was the defendant’s, so the parent drove to Perez-Pineda’s house and saw a damaged Mercedes parked in the driveway.

The parent told deputies Perez-Pineda came out of the house and told the parent he struck the Silverado but didn’t want to stay at the scene because he didn’t want to go to jail.

A sergeant’s report indicated Perez-Pineda then went to the parent’s house and claimed his vehicle was hit by the Silverado. Perez-Pineda left the house because an altercation almost started, according to court records.

Another person showed deputies messages on his phone that he said were from Perez-Pineda’s younger sister. The messages claim Perez-Pineda was shocked when he got back to his house after the crash. He claimed in the messages the girls in the truck messed with him and chased him in the truck. The situation escalated and Perez-Pineda got behind the truck and hit the back of it, causing it to flip over, according to the messages.

A deputy reported finding the messages “odd” because surveillance footage showed Perez-Pineda behind the truck the entire time, contradicting the messages.

The sheriff’s office reported front-end damage to the passenger side of the Mercedes and that a damaged Mercedes headlight collected at the scene belonged to the Mercedes Perez-Pineda was driving, court records say. The Silverado also had white paint on it, which deputies believed was from the white Mercedes when it hit the truck.

Deputies took Perez-Pineda into custody at his house and brought him in for questioning. He declined to speak without a lawyer.

The Mercedes belongs to Perez-Pineda’s brother, who lives in Othello and lets his family use his vehicles, the brother told deputies. He said Perez-Pineda told him before law enforcement arrived at his home that he damaged the Mercedes and would pay him back.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Perez said Othello schools operated on a regular schedule Monday, but staff proctor training and state assessments planned for this week were postponed.

Counseling services were available for students and staff at all Othello schools, Perez said . The district partnered with Columbia Basin Health Association and Adams County Integrated Health Care Services to provide additional counseling professionals to work alongside the district’s school-based teams. The district also made home visits with families of the girls on Monday.