Gold caviar, bubble waffles and extensive sparkling wine menu elevate House of Brunch

This Bubble waffle has dollops of goat cheese and a local honeycomb center. The waffle has been updated for the summer season to include lemon ricotta, huckleberry aquafaba, granola and poppyseeds.

House of Brunch is no typical brunch place, the kind that offers dishes with scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon and toast.

Colada crepes, 24-karat gold caviar and crab Benedict fill the plates of diners at the eatery that opened downtown in early March.

“This town puts a lot of energy and creativity into dinner restaurants, not so much brunch or breakfast restaurants,” said House of Brunch owner Jackson Connery.

The space at 818 W. Riverside Ave. has been home to a number of restaurants over the years. Where dim lights and dark furniture once filled the corner building, there are now bright lights and walls, white furnishings, pops of color and accents of gold. A cherry blossom tree sits in the center, with a bench underneath.

“I just wanted to elevate it,” Connery said, also pointing to the gold leaf lattes, fresh oysters and champagne menu – what he calls “bubs,” short for bubbles.

The first-time restaurant owner – formerly sommelier at Yellowstone Club and food and beverage program manager at Gozzer Ranch – has put a big focus on the bubs offered there.

“We wanted to take care of those who wanted to celebrate something extra special,” he said.

Dozens of bottles, ranging from sweet to dry, come from as close as the Columbia Valley and as far away as South Africa.

“It’s been cool to explore the world of bubbles,” Connery said.

His go-to recommendation for price and taste is the Tirriddis Rosé out of Yakima Valley. The Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, exclusively made from chardonnay, pairs well with the House of Brunch’s Bubble ($16), a lemon ricotta waffle with local honeycomb, huckleberry aquafaba, granola and poppyseed. Gambino prosecco or a bubbly rosé is available for mimosa drinkers.

Beyond the bubs, House of Brunch serves cocktails and beer.

“It’s fun to see all the people who work night shift come in ordering cocktails and mimosas,” early in the morning, said Connery’s business partner Bradley Duffy.

House of Brunch is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for dine-in or takeout. For those rushing to work or needing a fast midday bite, there is a quick-service counter within steps of the front door, offering coffee, pastries, juices, wellness shots (ginger, lemon and cayenne) and anything to-go off the full menu.

“We wanted to be a bright, energetic, fun atmosphere for people to start their days,” said Duffy, who has worked alongside Connery in the food business for about a decade.

For lunch, Duffey suggests grabbing a vegan burrito or avocado salad (quinoa, jicama, dried cranberry, champagne vinaigrette). For nonalcoholic beverages, the Bee’s Elbows (espresso, vanilla, honey, lemon, cow’s milk) and green juice (celery, apple, kale, spinach, lemon, ginger) are popular with customers. Tea is supplied by Revival Tea, and coffee comes from Tubbs Coffee Roasters in Hayden.

“I’m a huge chicken and waffle fan,” Duffey suggested. “It’s also to die for.”

Since opening, their menu has already undergone a large renovation. While they will stick to their staples year round, Connery likes to mix up flavors seasonally. The Bubble waffle, for example, featured goat cheese whip last month. This month , the whip was replaced by lemon ricotta, and huckleberry aquafaba and poppyseeds were added atop the crisp waffle.

A vegan poke bowl (marinated jackfruit, quinoa, avocado, pineapple pico and pickled onion) has been rotated onto the menu, where previous chilled items, like the beet salad with white chocolate, have been removed.

For those who are adventurous or can’t decide what to order, a chef’s tasting menu ($30 per person) offers small plates highlighting House of Brunch’s range.

While their flavor-rotating menu, loud music and warm decor may trend toward a younger crowd, there’s still some things very typical about House of Brunch: the Jerry Breakfast (two eggs, choice of protein, toast and potatoes) and friendly service.

“We put hospitality first,” Connery said, minutes before helping a group of senior diners down the steps and out the door. “We want to make sure every single person who comes in these doors feels heard, seen and has a good time.”