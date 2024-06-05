Rosauers cake decorator to compete in national contest

Carrie Hansen, who has been a cake decorator at Rosauers for 25 years, will compete in the national competition Cake’d Challenge. (Courtesy of Jamie Hofmann/ Rosauers Supermarkets)

By Alisa Volz The Spokesman-Review

Carrie Hansen, who has been a cake decorator at Rosauers for 25 years, has advanced to the finals in a national cake contest.

Cake’d Challenge, which is hosted by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, will kick off for its second annual competition in Houston on Monday, June 10.

Hansen, who works at the Spokane Valley location of Rosauers, will be one of four bakers from around the country to compete for the title of Cake’d champion.

Using surprise ingredients provided at the contest, Hansen will have to creatively decorate the most impressive cake to take the title of champion.

“I have always enjoyed the creative outlet of making cakes,” Hansen said in a news release. “I like the challenge of creating a cake for a customer on their special day. I enjoy learning new techniques and being able to express myself through cake decorating.”

In addition to baking and decorating cakes at the Valley location, Hansen also provides training to bakers in other Rosauers stores in the region.

“We are so excited for Carrie being chosen to compete against the best decorators in the country,” Cliff Rigsbee, CEO of Rosauers, wrote in a statement. “She does such a great job delighting our Rosauers customers everyday it’s nice she is being recognized for her talent. Congratulations Carrie and good luck!”