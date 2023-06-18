This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sun., June 18, 2023
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “Cross Down: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 4,” Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
4. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike,” Mike Maden (Putnam)
6. “Identity: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
7. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” Lisa See (Scribner)
8. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “The Paris Daughter,” Kristin Harmel (Gallery)
10. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
Nonfiction
1. “Pageboy: A Memoir,” Elliot Page (Flatiron)
2. “Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios,” Mike Glover (Portfolio)
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “Culture Shock,” Jim Clifton and Jim Harter (Gallup)
5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
6. “The Anti-Communist Manifesto,” Jesse Kelly (Threshold)
7. “The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America,” Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. “War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic,” Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy (Skyhorse)
