Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gary S. Gabbert and Naomi R Vandyke, both of Spokane.

Marco A. C. Silva and Eva I. B. Carias, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron I. L. Duncan and Josie N. Orvik, both of Seattle.

Ryan M. Lombardi and Taylor R. Elliott, both of Cheney.

Kyle I. Malaqui and Amber K. Andrade, both of Spokane Valley.

Rodney D. Marshall and Stacie M. Irish, both of Henderson, Nev.

Tony B. Thompson and Teresa D. Carson, both of Spokane Valley.

Colin T. Stuart and Kacie Hurlbert, both of Spokane.

Thomas C. Standiford and Jamie E. Spawn, both of Spokane.

Martha P. Brisend and Brandi C. Adams, both of Spokane.

Bryan J. Lynch and Ashele M. McDonald, both of Spokane.

William J. Breneman and Corinna J. Bybee, both of Post Falls.

Matthew W. Cooper and Karissa K. Calhoun, both of Spokane.

Stephen H. Esmieu and Brenda E. Esmieu, both of Valleyford.

Joseph R. Poire and Shelly J. Quinton, both of St. John, Wash.

Mychael D. Zion and Kensley E. Harmon, both of Spokane Valley.

Gavin P. Thorpe and Taylor J. Huhs, both of Newman Lake.

David A. Cleveland Rain T. L. Jones, both of Austin, Texas.

Jonathon T. Lang, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Janice N. Stanfield, of Spokane.

Nicholas R. Etten and Breanna L. Workman, both of Colbert.

David J. Martin and Rachel R. Rennaker, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ramy Mughannam v. Rhianon Aguilar, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Gregory Evans, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Calvin C. Brown, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Inc. v. Peter A. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Svitlana Bickman v. Raymond E. V. Yelvington, restitution of premises.

Campbell Rentals LLC v. Dale Morrow, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc v. Elizabeth Noel, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Hagen v. Joe Dawson, restitution of premises.

Gordon and Tina Shoff v. Platinum Excavation. LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dashiell, Scott G. and Genesis A.

Partlow, Timothy A. and Young Tria M.

Jackson, Michael J., Sr. and Trapp-Jackson, Myla Y.

Hudson, Jennie A. and Thomas R.

Galinato, Jaclyn and Crites, Jessie

Earnest, Rosemary A. and Smith, Daniel R., Sr.

Dorsey, Kenneth F., Jr. and Pegram, Courtney

Maxwell, Troy A. and Jessica A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Travis B. Pritt, 40; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Dallas L. Ameline, 32; 39.75 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Stephen A. Espinoza, 41; $100 in restitution, 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jeffrey S. Hunter, 41; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jeffrey S. Hunter, 41; 62 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Kaylee R. Zornes, 35; 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Nathan L. Murray, 31; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Orry L. Adams, 28; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Tyrone B. Horton, also known as Tyrone Farnsworth, 55; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon at a school facility.

Mason Q. Nestor, 20; seven months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Cameron G. Remington, 22; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty to first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Shawn C. Moran, 34; 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Cody R. Woods, 35; 50 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, two counts of violation of order and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrew L. Kelley, 35; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Christopher J. Fay, 53; 53 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Jessica L. Bradley, 32; $1,192.98 in restitution, 25 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Ryan J. Lasky, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Morgan L. George, 21; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tyson J. DeFeo, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremy T. Boutin, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph E. Bozorth, 36; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Aaron A. Antoine, 30; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Renee L. Shore, 38; 75 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jeremy R. Scafide, 52; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Adrian M. Sherman, 30; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Curtis Shoniber, 28; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, two counts of fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Sarah M. Ramirez, 24; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.