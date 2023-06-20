Evacuations called off as Walla Walla County Fire reaches containment at over 4,000 acres

From staff reports

A wildfire in Walla Walla County that spurred evacuation warnings has been contained, fire officials said.

The Oasis Fire broke out around 3:22 p.m. Monday near the town of Touchet.

The fire grew to 4,252 acres, but Walla Walla County Emergency Management said on Facebook Tuesday that crews had established a containment line around the fire.

The fire was threatening homes, agriculture and infrastructure, but the agency said all evacuation advisories were lifted Tuesday.