Evacuations called off as Walla Walla County Fire reaches containment at over 4,000 acres
June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 8:23 p.m.
From staff reports
A wildfire in Walla Walla County that spurred evacuation warnings has been contained, fire officials said.
The Oasis Fire broke out around 3:22 p.m. Monday near the town of Touchet.
The fire grew to 4,252 acres, but Walla Walla County Emergency Management said on Facebook Tuesday that crews had established a containment line around the fire.
The fire was threatening homes, agriculture and infrastructure, but the agency said all evacuation advisories were lifted Tuesday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.