News >  Crime/Public Safety

Evacuations called off as Walla Walla County Fire reaches containment at over 4,000 acres

June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 8:23 p.m.

From staff reports

A wildfire in Walla Walla County that spurred evacuation warnings has been contained, fire officials said.

The Oasis Fire broke out around 3:22 p.m. Monday near the town of Touchet.

The fire grew to 4,252 acres, but Walla Walla County Emergency Management said on Facebook Tuesday that crews had established a containment line around the fire.

The fire was threatening homes, agriculture and infrastructure, but the agency said all evacuation advisories were lifted Tuesday.

