Missing 20-year-old man found dead last month in Spokane River drowned

A 20-year-old Spokane man who went missing in March and was found dead in the Spokane River last month drowned, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joseph Kamau was found May 11 near the 7600 block of Aubrey White Parkway in Spokane.

The medical examiner’s office said Kamau’s manner of death was undetermined.

Kamau, who worked at a McDonald’s, had last been seen after midnight March 3 at his apartment near Gonzaga University.

His family said Kamau’s apartment was unlocked with his belongings inside, and one window had been broken out with blood found nearby.