Bridge collapse over Yellowstone River sends hazmat freight train plummeting into water

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

A bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed early Saturday, sending a freight train carrying potentially hazardous materials into the swirling waters below.

The derailment occurred in Stillwater County, near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings, around 6 a.m. local time, according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services. It forced the shutdown of several drinking water intakes downstream and emergency measures at water treatment plants in neighboring Yellowstone County.

“Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions,” the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials in the area have also asked residents to conserve water while they investigate a “potential hazmat spill.”

Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland confirmed the train involved in the incident included “several hazmat cars.” Three of the railcars that derailed were carrying hot asphalt, and four were carrying molten sulfur, KC Williams, the director of Emergency Management for Yellowstone County, told ABC News.

In total, eight rail cars ended up in the river or on the part of the bridge that collapsed.

The train crew was safe and no injuries were reported, Garland added.

“The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority,” Garland said. “We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident.”

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The river’s water levels have been higher than usual due to the recent heavy rain, but it’s unclear if that was a factor.

Railroad crews remained at the scene Saturday afternoon. The region is sparsely populated and surrounded by ranch and farmland. It’s approximately 110 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

Officials noted there was no danger to the crews still on site.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Saturday that he was monitoring the derailment.

“The state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs,” he said.