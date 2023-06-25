Chris Leiferman, Jodie Robertson win pro events at Coeur d’Alene Ironman
June 25, 2023 Updated Sun., June 25, 2023 at 9:15 p.m.
From staff reports
Chris Leiferman and Jodie Robertson won the respective pro men and women’s races at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman triathlon on Sunday.
The event featured a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene, a 112-mile bike from the lake to the nearby mountains and a marathon run that finished in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
Leiferman, 37, of Boulder, Colorado, finished in 8 hours, 6 minutes. He was two minutes ahead of Matthew Marquardt and well ahead of the rest of the pack.
Robertson, 39, of Long Island, New York, completed the event in 9 hours, 7 minutes – 10 minutes ahead of second place.
Coeur d’Alene Triathlon Team member Scott Voyles finished ninth in the men’s age group event and was fourth in the age 35-39 division. Voyles finished in 9 hours, 41 minutes.
Brian Kelly, a former Washington State wide receiver and Canadian football player, finished in 14 hours, 9 minutes.
