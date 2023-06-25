Chris Leiferman, Jodie Robertson win pro events at Coeur d’Alene Ironman

From staff reports

From staff reports

Chris Leiferman and Jodie Robertson won the respective pro men and women’s races at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman triathlon on Sunday.

The event featured a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene, a 112-mile bike from the lake to the nearby mountains and a marathon run that finished in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

Leiferman, 37, of Boulder, Colorado, finished in 8 hours, 6 minutes. He was two minutes ahead of Matthew Marquardt and well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Robertson, 39, of Long Island, New York, completed the event in 9 hours, 7 minutes – 10 minutes ahead of second place.

Coeur d’Alene Triathlon Team member Scott Voyles finished ninth in the men’s age group event and was fourth in the age 35-39 division. Voyles finished in 9 hours, 41 minutes.

Brian Kelly, a former Washington State wide receiver and Canadian football player, finished in 14 hours, 9 minutes.