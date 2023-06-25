Eastside Catholic cornerback Tyson Weaver commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team beat out several other power-conference programs to gain a commitment from Tyson Weaver, a class of 2024 cornerback out of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish.

Weaver, who announced his decision Saturday over Twitter, chose WSU over offers from Arizona, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Weaver is a three-star recruit and the No. 74-ranked cornerback nationally in his class, per 247Sports.com. He is the No. 13-ranked recruit from Washington in the ‘24 class.

Weaver received an offer from the Cougs on April 23 and took an official visit to WSU this past weekend.

“The biggest reason I picked Washington State has to be by far the coaching staff,” Weaver told 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman. “Between their knowledge when it comes to the game and how they treat you as a person, it’s a family-like environment.

“After the first day on my official (visit), I knew it was home,” he added.

Weaver earned first-team Class 3A All-Metro League honors and landed on the all-state second team as a junior last season after helping Eastside Catholic to a 12-1 record. The Crusaders lost to Yelm in the 3A state final.

According to 247Sports’ evaluation, Weaver has the makings of a future starter in the Pac-12.

“He’s got the length to be an effective corner, (is) able to bat away passes, with quick hips that flip fluidly, good backpedal quickness and long speed,” Huffman wrote of Weaver. “He has really good ball skills, (is) able to instinctually jump routes and break up passes or pick the ball.”

Weaver is WSU’s seventh recruit in the class of 2024. He joins Camden DeGraw, an edge rusher from Coeur d’Alene High who is the No. 2-ranked recruit from Idaho in the ‘24 class; Jackson Cowgill, a defensive lineman from Erie, Colorado; Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, a three-star defensive tackle out of Kahuku, Hawaii; Frank Cusano, a three-star linebacker from Northern California; Isaiah Cobbs, a 1,000-yard receiver last season at Munford High in Tennessee; and Carson Osmus, an offensive tackle from Camas High who is the state’s No. 25-ranked recruit in the ‘24 class.