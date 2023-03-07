Police arrest man after morning stand-off in West Central

Spokane police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Tuesday in the West Central neighborhood.

Police were initially dispatched to the 1000 block of East 29th Avenue on Monday night after a woman reported that a man, Ryan Shaules, 32, was threatening to kill her, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

Shaules was at the woman’s residence where he damaged her property before fleeing, police said. Police alleged that Shaules threatened to kill officers as well.

Shaules is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his criminal history. Witnesses said that Shaules had a firearm when he arrived at the victim’s residence, police said.

Officers located Shaules near North Summit Boulevard and West Broadway Avenue in West Central at about 4:30 a.m. He had fled into the Summitview Apartments, and police encircled the area as a SWAT team arrived, police said.

Shaules barricaded himself inside of the apartment building along with another man, identified as Tikere Adams, 23. Both were uncooperative with police, officers said.

“Numerous commands over several hours directing Shaules to surrender went unheeded,” police said.

Police deployed pepper spray into the apartment around 9 a.m., which caused Shaules and Adams to both surrender, police said.

Shaules was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said. Shaules has three prior felony convictions, including third-degree assault on two prior incidents and unlawful possession of a firearm.