Business beat
March 8, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 9:12 p.m.
Banking
Dawn Smith has been hired at Mountain West Bank as the senior vice president and special assets department manager. Smith has worked in banking for more than 24 years, including in special assets and credit administration management.
Law
Kara Heikkila, Mark Ellingsen and Samantha Jetton have been hired at Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PPLC. Heikkila’s practice includes the representation of employers throughout the Pacific Northwest before state and federal courts and administrative agencies. Ellingsen focuses on creditor’s rights cases, bankruptcy proceedings, insurance defense and tort litigation. Jetton’s practice is focused on litigation, specifically employment law and commercial litigation.
Nonprofit
Adriana Berndt has been hired at the Spokane Lilac Festival Association as the director of development. Berndt, who will oversee fundraising and relationship building, previously worked as the director of alumni and parent engagement at Gonzaga Prep and the associate director of philanthropy at Eastern Washington University.
