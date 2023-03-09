Gonzaga senior Drew Timme one of five finalists for Karl Malone power forward award

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, who won the Karl Malone Award in 2021, is a finalist again for the award, presented annually to college basketball’s top power forward.

Timme, a three-time All-America selection, is joined by Providence’s Bryce Hopkins, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis as Malone finalists. Murray’s twin brother Keegan won the award last year.

Timme moved past Frank Burgess as Gonzaga’s leading scorer during the Zags’ 77-51 rout Tuesday over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament championship game. The 6-foot-10 senior forward has scored 2,210 career points. His 859 career rebounds share fifth place in program history with Ronny Turiaf.

Timme is a two-time West Coast Conference Most Valuable Player and three-time first-team All-WCC selection.

He leads Gonzaga in scoring (20.9 points) and rebounds (7.3) and ranks second in assists (3.2). He has 105 assists, one behind point guard Nolan Hickman’s 106.

Timme was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (top center) last season.

Fans can vote on the Malone Award beginning Friday at hoophallawards.com.