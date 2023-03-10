On the air
March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 10:44 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 (qualifying) FS1
11 a.m.: Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 (qualifying) FS1
1:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1
Baseball
2 a.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Boston vs. Minnesota MLB
11:30 a.m.: WBC: Colombia vs. Mexico Fox 28
12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Seattle vs. Colorado Root
4 p.m.: WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1
6 p.m.: WBC: Great Britain vs. USA Fox 28
7 p.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. South Korea FS1
Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments
8 a.m.: America East: UMass Lowell vs. Vermont ESPN2
8 a.m.: Ivy: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU
10 a.m.: SEC: Missouri vs. Alabama ESPN
10 a.m.: Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Purdue CBS
10 a.m.: Mid-Eastern: Norfolk State vs. Howard ESPN2
10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Louis vs. VCU CBS Sports
10:30 a.m.: Ivy: Pennsylvania vs. Princeton ESPNU
Noon: American: Cincinnati vs. Houston ESPN2
Noon: SEC: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: Penn State vs. Indiana CBS
12:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. Dayton CBS Sports
2:30 p.m.: Southwestern: Texas Southern vs. Grambling ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: American: Tulane vs. Memphis ESPN2
3 p.m.: Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Utah State/Boise State CBS
3 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Kansas ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Big East: Xavier vs. Marquette Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Mid-American: Kent State vs. Toledo ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: Marist vs. Iona ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia vs. Duke ESPN
5:30 p.m.: C-USA: UAB vs. Florida Atlantic CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Riverside/UC Santa Barbara ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Arizona ESPN
8:30 p.m.: WAC: Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah/Utah Valley ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments
8 a.m.: Mid-American: Bowling Green vs. Toledo CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: Manhattan vs. Iona ESPNU
2 p.m.: Ivy: Harvard vs. Princeton ESPN News
2:30 p.m.: C-USA: W. Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC
Football, XFL
4 p.m.: Houston at Orlando FX
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Seattle FX
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Detroit at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ABC
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Leicester City USA
9 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
