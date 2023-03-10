The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 10:44 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 (qualifying) FS1

11 a.m.: Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 (qualifying) FS1

1:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1

Baseball

2 a.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Boston vs. Minnesota MLB

11:30 a.m.: WBC: Colombia vs. Mexico Fox 28

12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Seattle vs. Colorado Root

4 p.m.: WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1

6 p.m.: WBC: Great Britain vs. USA Fox 28

7 p.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. South Korea FS1

Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments

8 a.m.: America East: UMass Lowell vs. Vermont ESPN2

8 a.m.: Ivy: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU

10 a.m.: SEC: Missouri vs. Alabama ESPN

10 a.m.: Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Purdue CBS

10 a.m.: Mid-Eastern: Norfolk State vs. Howard ESPN2

10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Louis vs. VCU CBS Sports

10:30 a.m.: Ivy: Pennsylvania vs. Princeton ESPNU

Noon: American: Cincinnati vs. Houston ESPN2

Noon: SEC: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: Penn State vs. Indiana CBS

12:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. Dayton CBS Sports

2:30 p.m.: Southwestern: Texas Southern vs. Grambling ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: American: Tulane vs. Memphis ESPN2

3 p.m.: Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Utah State/Boise State CBS

3 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Kansas ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Big East: Xavier vs. Marquette Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Mid-American: Kent State vs. Toledo ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: Marist vs. Iona ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia vs. Duke ESPN

5:30 p.m.: C-USA: UAB vs. Florida Atlantic CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Big West: Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Riverside/UC Santa Barbara ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Arizona ESPN

8:30 p.m.: WAC: Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah/Utah Valley ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments

8 a.m.: Mid-American: Bowling Green vs. Toledo CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: Manhattan vs. Iona ESPNU

2 p.m.: Ivy: Harvard vs. Princeton ESPN News

2:30 p.m.: C-USA: W. Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC

Football, XFL

4 p.m.: Houston at Orlando FX

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Seattle FX

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Detroit at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ABC

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Leicester City USA

9 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

