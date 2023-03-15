Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme lands spot on NABC All-America first team

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has earned his second first-team All-America honor.

Timme on Wednesday was named first-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after being a second-team selection the past two seasons.

Timme made The Sporting News’ first-team All-America list and was on the Associated Press second team.

He was joined on the NABC first team by Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).

Timme, twice voted West Coast Conference Most Valuable Player, leads the Zags at 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. He’s hit 62.4% of his shots.

He moved to the top of Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list during the WCC Tournament title-game victory over Saint Mary’s. He has scored 2,210 career points. He shares fifth with Ronny Turiaf with 859 career rebounds.

Timme is third in the nation with 272 made field goals and sixth with 689 points.

Gonzaga is 118-12 in Timme’s 120 career games.