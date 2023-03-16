Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor B. Allgood and Hannah M. Long, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody G. Urich and Rebecca J. Stone, both of Spokane.

Jefferson B. DeOliveira and Felicia N. Galloway, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Bunnell and Robyn K. L. Kaahiki, both of Medical Lake.

Diego A. B. Veliz, of Spokane and Isabella L. Coscia, of Chewelah, Wash.

David C. Trieschmann and Susan K. Bovent, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steven Wilson v. Florence L. McGinn, seeking quiet title.

Vicky A. Wesslen v. Shelby D. Wallace, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

William Ayala v. Enid Daugherty, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Malik Hunter, restitution of premises.

Silver Homes LLC v. Ryan Golding, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake RV Campground LLC v. Michael Burress, restitution of premises.

Andy Louie v. David J. Noble, restitution of premises.

R H Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Detached Garage at 1007 W. Central Ave., seeking quiet title.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Amber Windyboy, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Katrina Patrick, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Marcie Johnson, restitution of premises.

Vicki Coulter v. MultiCare Health System, medical malpractice.

BAA Inc. v. Victoria Larrabee, money claimed owed.

Lloyd Sevier v. Doug Anderson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Joshua Johndrow, restitution of premises.

Jerry Klein v. Ashley Brewer, restitution of premises.

Redeemer Lutheran Church v. Bryan L. Best, seeking quiet title.

Discover Bank v. Charles R. Olson, Jr., money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Nathan T. Cottrell, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Thomas Comstock, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Alexander Perry, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Chelsea Tegge, money claimed owed.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Dayton R. Larson, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Alyssa K. White, restitution of premises.

Estate of Robert Bradley v. City of Spokane, wrongful death.

Melissa Ervin v. Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Lowe’s Homes Centers, LLC, et al., complaint for negligence.

City of Cheney v. Andy and Cheryl Louie, complaint for abatement of nuisance, warrant of abatement and injunctive relief.

Aleksandr and Svetlana Kiselev v. Muhammed Begovic, All Custom Design LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Susan Hendrix v. Rohit Kumar, Western Freight LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Cargotrans Inc. v. Wallaroo’s Furniture and Mattresses LLC, Spokane Overstock LLC, complaint.

Mikenna Jones v. Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Collin Woodland, complaint for personal injuries in tort.

Colt Clarke v. Northwest Subways LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Jacqueline Parker v. Jessica and Tresa Black, complaint.

NACM CS v. PH2 LLC, et al., complaint on contractors bond and for monies due.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Randal S. Brown, complaint.

Melinda L. Dreher v. Alvin D. Smith, complaint for personal injuries.

Nancy Glover-Berry v. Encompass Insurance Co., complaint for damages under UIM insurance coverage.

Brett Thompson v. Naomi Job, complaint for damages.

Kaylyn Sande v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for underinsured motorist benefits.

American Family Insurance Company v. Robert Cameron, complaint.

General Insulation Company v. Mark Wilson and Brett A. McLean, complaint.

William Damuth v. Elisa and Sean Cooper, complaint for damages.

Jesse Vaughn v. Charley Berryhill, complaint for money damages.

The General Insurance Company v. Katie Campbell, complaint.

The General Insurance Company v. Bryan Scantling, complaint.

Melissa Rackham v. Jennifer Iverson-Winters, Dashmesh Transport LLC, complaint for damages.

Daniel and Lindsay Hoffman v. Providence Health and Services Washington, et al., complaint for medical negligence.

CJOK Inc., Rairdon’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Kirkland v. Mary S. and Kenneth M. Hewankorn, complaint for breach of contract and order releasing interest in motor vehicle.

Legal Brand Marketing, LLC v. Limelyte Technology Group, Inc., complaint for damages.

R. Plum Corp. v. Inland Empire Distribution Systems, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ward, Sabrina C. and David C.

Hudson, Paige W. and Andrew M.

Ourada, Merissa A. and Kameron

Alford, James M., II and Peroff, Shirlina E.

Blair, Joyce A. and Danny R.

Toro, Violeta P. and Anderson, Brandon R.

Mercer, Joseph M. and Lindsey

Warner, McKayla V. D. and Isaiah A.

Matlock, Tracy J. and John R., Jr.

Dowling, Kathleen A. and Fossati, Toby M.

Grace, Kristy M. and Mulder, DevistianM.

Huston, Rayann K. M. and Schubert, Hunter J.

King, Randy A. and Mariza M.

McCathren, Michele C. and Jason M.

Lauria, Christianne and Fiorani, Francesco

Butler, Latia X. R. and Cameron

Emmons, Erika M. and Charles W.

Rocca, Ashley and Jeffrey K.

Legal separations granted

Holmesmith, Michael A. and Julie K.

Emery, Michelle R and Thomas A., II

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mark Coleman, 22; 30 moths in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Wesley D. Goings, also known as Wes D. Goings, 35; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Marcus H. Muller, 33; 25.5 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary.

Vincent J. Montgomery, 29; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to five counts of violation of order and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Elijah J. Davis, 22; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.

Colleen K. Owens, 33; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael C. Escola, 37; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Benjamin G. Swofford, Jr., 46; 84 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joseph M. Snyder, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Samantha A. Losselyong, 33; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

David G. Garcia, Jr., 25; $12,097.58 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tilford E. Gardner, 44; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Gerald D. Andrews, 49; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Vanessa V. Lee, 24; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Robert K. Cullen, 33; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jean M. Whiteheart, also known as Shawna D. Whiteheart, 33; eight days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Sergey A. Kravchenko, also known as Sergey A. Kravechemko, 38; 20 months in a prison-based alternative program, 20 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Michael W. Castaner, 25; four months in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Joshua M. Catlin, 40; $184.21 in restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Vianna J. McElroy, 33; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to making a false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title.

Stephanie A. Delgado, 30; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Joave A. Ellis, 28; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Maison C. Poole, 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel J. Munson, 30; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Joel V. Logan, 40; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Presley S. Decker, 26; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ethan W. Mendy, 19; 59 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Emma L. Plastino, 29; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Miroslav Veselinovic, 35; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Melissa A. Wick, 42; four days in jail converted to 32 days of community service, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.