Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan M. Williams and Rebecca E. Schmeling, both of Spokane.

Nathanael C. Gilstrap, of Colbert, and Rachel A. H. Randol, of Chattaroy.

Tyler J. Van Drew and Emma N. E. Sweatt, both of Spokane.

Aaron V. Valenciano and Sarahi J. Mendez, both of Spokane.

Drue Kraft and Shelby C. Taylor, both of Airway Heights.

Jeremy S. Hook, of Otterberg, Germany, and Stephanie G. Vollmer, of San Diego.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Barbra Bassuer, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Nathan W. Young, money claimed owed.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Tysha Mitchell, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Henry J. Bronson, restitution of premises.

PNC Bank National Association v. Kimberly M. Witte, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Samantha Z. Miller, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jennifer L. Davis, money claimed owed.

PSP Adams Square LLC v. Jeremy Hobbs, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Yuriy Yasmenko, money claimed owed.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Kevin Harford, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Julie Douvia, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Ronald Francis, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Christian Jerome, restitution of premises.

Paul Caravello v. Marcie Hyke, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Brian Kalinoski, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Alicia Ayers, restitution of premises.

Denise Chesher v. David M. Villapando, restitution of premises.

H20 Well Service Inc. v. William J. Mackey, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Ted A. Boucher, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Joe Guzman, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Kimberly J. Lewis, money claimed owed.

Andrew Kauffold v. Sterling Hospitality Management LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holman, Kevin L. and Janet L.

Larson, Miranda M. and Christopher J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Travis S. Ray, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Joylyn D. Maze, 48; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Chad S. Oliver, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nicholas A. Felix, 22; three months in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Zane E. Lumpkin, 42; $1,250 in restitution, 50 months in prison, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.