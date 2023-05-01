May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 8:25 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vincent A. Horrillo and Alison N. R. Carchedi, both of Edmonds.

Quetzalcoatl J. Ceniceros and Holli M. Virgil, both of Spokane.

Anthony M. Ocampo and Guadalupe M. Padilla, both of Spokane.

Noah B. Phalen and Audren E. Bruszer, both of Spokane.

Kevin J. V. Hernandez and Sierra C. Schmitt, both of East Wenatchee.

Tucker R. Mayer and Jordan L. Gellatly, both of Spokane.

Shelby L. Olson and Jackilynn C. Sterba, both of Deer Park.

Cody D. Garn, of Hayden, and Kaydra M. Fitzsimmons, of Coeur d’Alene.

William M. Erickson and Leah A. Horton, both of Spokane.

Carlton C. Endsley and Jazmayne N. M. Lofton, both of Spokane.

Robert S. Richardson, of Pflugerville, Texas, and Shelby M. Warner, of Kennewick.

John Cornwell, of Spokane Valley, and Nicole Koepl, of Nezperce, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Ean Holdings LLC, property damages.

Pintail Investments LLC v. Lacie Adams, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Melody Juna, money claimed owed.

Polo Lehmann v. Miles L. Tollett, restitution of premises.

American Contractors Indemnity Company v. Christopher and Jessica Ziegler, complaint.

Grant and Julie Becherini v. Safeco Insurance Company of America, complaint for damages.

Deborah R. Thompson v. Jennifer Schultz, complaint for ejectment, trespass and damages.

M & L Construction, Inc. v. Avista Corporation, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cervantes, Carlos and Christina

Vantassel, Kara M. and Szember, Michael I.

Parle, Jeffrey J. and Scott, Jessica

Bury, James L. and Eileen F.

Young, Josh and Joanna

Harper, Johannah and Browell, Mikal

Patterson, Jessica C. and Jarid M.

Tanner, Wendy J. and Matthew J.

Devine, Katelyn M. and Bartholomew, Julia C.

Elkins, Rachelle E. and Jacqueline M.

Legal separations granted

Huggins, Mary L. and Kevin P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Anthony D. Singh, 35; 84 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael D. Capps, also known as Michael D. Capps-Arce, 26; nine months in jail with credit given for 150 days served, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Carlos Lerma, 54; 57 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.