May 2, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 7:37 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Marco A. M. Magnotto, of Greenacres, and Julia E. Overby, of Killeen, Texas.

Paul H. Goshorn and Felicitie H. Trout Hernandez, both of Liberty Lake.

Raymond E. Duran and Alessandra S. Stubblefield, both of Spokane.

Edwin D. Fishbur and Monique M. Patterson, both of Springdale, Wash.

Colton R. Berry and Abigail K. Rightmyer, both of Spokane.

Alexander W. Hoffman and Riley M. Flynn, both of Spokane.

Riley T. Garrett and Danielle E. Higgins, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert M. Carpenter and Joan J. Camp, both of Spokane.

William B. Newman and Jessie D. K. Pfeiffer, both of Spokane Valley.

Enoch A. Seaman, of Cheney, and Dannica E. S. Palfrey, of Penticton, B.C.

Zachary R. R. Lee, of Spokane Valley, and Courtney R. Rand, of Spokane.

Oleg R. Lukin and Evelina I. Nazar, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Lenoci and Makaila L. Denison, both of Spokane.

Reilly W. Harbolt and Allie J. Davis, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Brandon Griffith Strassner, restitution of premises.

B101 LLC v. William Jessee, restitution of premises.

Jeremy Fauth v. Estate of Robert V. De Le Cruz, seeking quiet title.

F & L Rogers Limiter Partnership LLC v. Sarah Disney, restitution of premises.

Judy Wetzel v. Hollyn and Cameron Woodfork, complaint for damages.

Chad Bock v. Richard Feltman and Feltman Ewing, complaint.

Patricia A. Leigh v. Curtis M. Bortel and James Cowles, complaint for partition in alternative request for equitable relief.

American Contractors Indemnity Company v. Neil and Melissa Didier, complaint

Marriage dissolutions granted

Torres, Melyssa and Jaden

Jeffcoat, Jordan I. and Steffen A.

Cramer, Sara L. and Joshua D.

Morgan, Jeremy and Mateo, Vanessa

Burnett, JD and Kerry

McCoy, Skyler and Bradley

Keblawi, Samir and Karen

Charlton, Sekinah J. and Wendall J., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

David R. Yeager, 31; nine months in jail with credit given for nine months served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Rayce R. Kent, 21; $12,179.15 in restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular homicide.

Carson M. Mills, 22; 36 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, theft of a firearm and residential burglary.

Anthony B. Buchanan, 41; $2,778.51 in restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Darius L. Denmon, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Majd N. Klaib, 20; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Shan A. Anderson, 43; $1,233.23 in restitution, 147 days in jail with credit given for 147 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Courtney J. Redhorse, also known as Courtney J. Scott and Joseph C. Scott, 50; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Reid R. Schultz, 22; 109 days in jail with credit given for 109 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Leron J. Stovall, 23; 129 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree human trafficking.

Xavier E. Mitchell, 23; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Randy O. Powell, 50; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jacob K. Johnson, also known as Jacob K. West, 32; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Crystal L. Enriquez, also known as Crystal L. Cambern, 41; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ann M. Delibera, 59; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Lorene M. Esvelt, 45; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Benjamin A. Farnum, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 15 days of work crew, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Colton J. Nordlund, 33; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Cameron C. Pickar, 34; 30 days in jail, obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest.

Bernard L. Ramsey, 49; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Matteaw R. Smith, 33; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Kennard P. Supak, 31; 64 days in jail, theft.

Melissa A. Wick, 42; four days in jail, third-degree theft.

Terrance C. L. Winfrey, 20; 16 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.

Philip J. Wing, 28; 35 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.