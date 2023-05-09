Former Washington State forward DJ Rodman to transfer to Southern California for final year of eligibility

DJ Rodman, who appeared in 111 games at Washington State over the past four seasons, will spend his final year of eligibility at Southern California.

The forward announced his commitment to the Trojans on Tuesday via Instagram.

On Feb. 19, during the Cougars’ senior night at Beasley Coliseum, Rodman gave an emotional speech to WSU fans, promising that he’d return to the program in 2023-24.

Rodman reversed course and entered the portal on May 1. Eight days later, he joined a Pac-12 rival.

Returning home and cashing in on his name, image and likeness were presumably factors that influenced Rodman’s decision. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles metro. Rodman is the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman – and USC can attract NIL funds to lure big-name players.

At USC, Rodman will play alongside another Trojans newcomer with NBA bloodlines. Guard Bronny James, a five-star recruit and the son of LeBron James, committed to the Trojans last week. USC also recently added point guard Isaiah Collier, who is considered to be the No. 1 prep recruit in the country by several outlets.

The Trojans’ roster boasts plenty of talent, so it’s uncertain how significant Rodman’s role will be. Had he stayed at WSU, Rodman would have been a key player in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-6 wing was known for his energy and gritty style of play – battling for rebounds, taking charges and diving for loose balls.

Rodman started 12 games over his first three seasons and served as a role player. In 2022-23, he made 30 starts and averaged 31.5 minutes per game, setting career highs in scoring (9.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.8 per game). Rodman hit 51 of 134 (38.1%) 3-point attempts after making 52 of 158 during his first three seasons.

Rodman averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds during his WSU career, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.3% on 3-pointers. His leadership and hustle will likely be harder to replace than his production.

Rodman is the fifth WSU player to enter the portal since the season ended. Team captain TJ Bamba, the Cougars’ leading scorer last year, transferred recently to Villanova. Center Dishon Jackson signed with Charlotte. Reserve center Jack Wilson is headed to Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still searching for a new home.

WSU secured a couple of recruiting victories recently, signing forward Jaylen Wells and guard Joseph Yesufu. The 6-7 Wells scored 22.1 points per game last season at Sonoma (California) State and earned Division II All-America honors. Yesufu played in 69 games for Kansas over the past two seasons. The 6-foot combo guard should compete for a starting job at WSU.