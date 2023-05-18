Washington records
May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 5:57 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Mackenzie D. J. Roestel, of Spokane Valley, and Kloie G. M. Chandler, of Hayden.
Blake J. Magnuson and Alexis M. Seideman, both of Spokane.
Jesse L. T. Lamb and Brandi E. Wren, both of Spokane.
Adam J. Gelhausen and Chantilly L. Whittum, both of Spokane.
Dylan W. Hughes, of Newport, and Josie A. Melville, of Spokane.
Allen J. Silks, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Hailey N. Scott, of Spokane.
Damian C. Dunigan and Jamie N. Grovom, both of Spokane.
Ryon W. O. Tanner and Anna J. Clary, both of Bend, Oregon.
Benjamin T. Hand and colleen T. Culbertson, both of Oakland, California.
Tracy N. Pierce and Deberah L. Smith, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Guenther Property Management v. Desiree D. Johansen, restitution of premises.
Dawn Rabena v. Amber Abrahamson, restitution of premises.
Robert E. Carroll v. Rebecca Willingham, restitution of premises.
Lesa Weatherbee v. Bryanna Richards, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Palmer, Steven and Klien, Robert
Romriell, Jadyn G. and Braxton J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
David C. Cook, 38; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Carl J. Karaba III, 42; $1,189.99 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Joshua L. Bernal, 35; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and using a building for unlawful drugs.
Felix W. Schuck, 40; 166 days in jail with credit given for 166 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.
Seth S. Piapot, 36; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
James C. Rush, 43; $2,000 in restitution, 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Presley S. Decker, 26; 26 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, and violation of order.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Tiffany R. DuPont, Spokane Valley; debts of $65,403.
Stevey L. Seymour, Cheney; debts of $102,035.
Timothy J. Kendall, Spokane; debts of $90,791.
Burton A. and Rachelle Swanson, Spokane; debts of $489,531.
Cyril J. and Cheryl C. Deitering, Spokane; debts of $229,072.
Melonnie S. Gabe, Spokane; debts of $137,676.
Stephanie J. F. Zinicola, Spokane; debts of $125,440.
Lisa M. Teade, Spokane; debts of $61,821.
Donald C. and Patricia A. Kahl, Cheney; debts of $343,030.
Rachel S. Azar, Spokane; debts of $48,005.
Wage-earner petitions
Ashley L. Henderson, Moses Lake; debts of $126,130.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jason C. Christen, 43; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
James D. Dierks, 53; $990 fine, 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.