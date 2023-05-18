May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 5:57 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mackenzie D. J. Roestel, of Spokane Valley, and Kloie G. M. Chandler, of Hayden.

Blake J. Magnuson and Alexis M. Seideman, both of Spokane.

Jesse L. T. Lamb and Brandi E. Wren, both of Spokane.

Adam J. Gelhausen and Chantilly L. Whittum, both of Spokane.

Dylan W. Hughes, of Newport, and Josie A. Melville, of Spokane.

Allen J. Silks, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Hailey N. Scott, of Spokane.

Damian C. Dunigan and Jamie N. Grovom, both of Spokane.

Ryon W. O. Tanner and Anna J. Clary, both of Bend, Oregon.

Benjamin T. Hand and colleen T. Culbertson, both of Oakland, California.

Tracy N. Pierce and Deberah L. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management v. Desiree D. Johansen, restitution of premises.

Dawn Rabena v. Amber Abrahamson, restitution of premises.

Robert E. Carroll v. Rebecca Willingham, restitution of premises.

Lesa Weatherbee v. Bryanna Richards, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Palmer, Steven and Klien, Robert

Romriell, Jadyn G. and Braxton J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David C. Cook, 38; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Carl J. Karaba III, 42; $1,189.99 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joshua L. Bernal, 35; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and using a building for unlawful drugs.

Felix W. Schuck, 40; 166 days in jail with credit given for 166 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Seth S. Piapot, 36; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James C. Rush, 43; $2,000 in restitution, 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Presley S. Decker, 26; 26 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, and violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Tiffany R. DuPont, Spokane Valley; debts of $65,403.

Stevey L. Seymour, Cheney; debts of $102,035.

Timothy J. Kendall, Spokane; debts of $90,791.

Burton A. and Rachelle Swanson, Spokane; debts of $489,531.

Cyril J. and Cheryl C. Deitering, Spokane; debts of $229,072.

Melonnie S. Gabe, Spokane; debts of $137,676.

Stephanie J. F. Zinicola, Spokane; debts of $125,440.

Lisa M. Teade, Spokane; debts of $61,821.

Donald C. and Patricia A. Kahl, Cheney; debts of $343,030.

Rachel S. Azar, Spokane; debts of $48,005.

Wage-earner petitions

Ashley L. Henderson, Moses Lake; debts of $126,130.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jason C. Christen, 43; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

James D. Dierks, 53; $990 fine, 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.