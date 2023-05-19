Top of the order paces Spokane Indians over Everett 10-6

From staff reports

EVERETT – Adael Amador and Braxton Fulford contributed to four-run innings in the seventh and eighth innings and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 10-6 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Friday.

It’s the Indians (19-15) third consecutive win over Everett (17-19). Spokane leads the six-game series 3-1.

Amador and Fulford hit back-to-back homers in the seventh, and Amador hit an RBI double and Fulford an RBI triple in the eighth.

Spokane had 14 hits, eight for extra bases. Jordan Beck went 3 for 4 with his league-leading 11th home run of the season. Amador, Fulford, Yanquiel Fernandez and Braiden Ward had two hits apiece.

Beck hit his homer in the first inning, but Everett’s Ben Ramirez answered with his fourth homer of the season in the bottom half.

The Indians went up 2-1 in the second after Juan Guerrero singled, went to second on a walk by Zach Kokoska and scored on an RBI double by Nic Kent.

The AquaSox got two in the third on a bases-loaded, two-run single by Tyler Locklear.

James Parker delivered a run-scoring single in the fourth to make it 4-2. Everett loaded the bases, but Ramirez grounded out to end the inning.

In the fifth, Everett’s Alberto Rodriguez singled, took second and third on wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Indians rallied in the seventh. Amador hit a three-run homer and Fulford followed with a solo shot and Spokane went up 6-5.

Locklear, the leadoff hitter in the bottom half, hit a long solo homer to right-center off reliever Joel Condreay.

In the eighth, Ben Sems singled and went to second on a groundout. Ward hit a looping liner to left and Sems tried to score but was thrown out at home by left fielder Riley Bednar.

Amador followed with a run scoring double, and he came home on a triple by Fulford. Beck hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Fernandez to make it 10-6.