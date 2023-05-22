On the air
Mon., May 22, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS
6:38 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Arizona State Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. USC Pac-12
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
Golf, college women
9 a.m.: Team match play quarterfinals Golf
2 p.m.: Team match play semifinals Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN
Hockey, World Championship
6:20 a.m.: USA at Sweden NHL
10:20 a.m.: Latvia at Switzerland NHL
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
11:20 a.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
