The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
67°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS

6:38 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Arizona State Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. USC Pac-12

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

Golf, college women

9 a.m.: Team match play quarterfinals Golf

2 p.m.: Team match play semifinals Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN

Hockey, World Championship

6:20 a.m.: USA at Sweden NHL

10:20 a.m.: Latvia at Switzerland NHL

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

11:20 a.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports