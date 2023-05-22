Spokane-based Wake Up Call Coffee expands to Tri-Cities, Walla Walla with acquisition

Spokane-based Wake Up Call Coffee announced Monday that it has acquired 13 Black Rock Coffee Bar locations, which doubles the number of Wake Up Call locations and expands its reach to both the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.

Wake Up Call already had 11 locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley and one in Coeur d’Alene. Five of those locations are marked with iconic red telephone booth entries. Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar has operations in several states.

Tiffany Longo, spokeswoman for Wake Up Call called the transaction “an agreement to transfer ownership” of 13 of the Black Rock locations. She said she did not know how much was paid for the acquisition.

“It was Wake Up Call’s goal that nobody loses their job. Wake Up Call rehired everybody,” Longo said. “They are in the process of transferring signage and menus to reflect the new ownership.”

According to a news release, the new Wake Up Call locations will feature the same coffee, food and team culture that local customers have come to expect.

Wake Up Call company owners are committed to hiring locally and partnering with local businesses to create a unique experience that reflects the spirit of the Columbia Basin area, according to the release. The company was founded in 2004.

“Our coffee shops are more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee,” company President Christopher Arkoosh said in the release. “They’re a hub for the community, a place where people can come together, connect and relax.”

Longo said she did not know how long the owners of Black Rock and Wake Up Call had been in discussions before the transfer Monday.

Spokane residents traveling to the Tri-Cities or Walla Walla will be able to use their Wake Up Call loyalty points and gift cards at all new locations.

“We believe that our commitment to quality and community will resonate with the people of the greater Columbia Basin area, just as it has in Spokane,” Arkoosh said. “And we can’t wait to become a part of the fabric of the community there.”