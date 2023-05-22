Spokane driver arrested after crash that killed woman near Deer Park

May 22, 2023 Updated Mon., May 22, 2023 at 4:34 p.m.

A woman died in head-on collision Sunday night about 1 mile north of Deer Park on U.S. Highway 395, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions along the highway crashed head-on.

WSP said 27-year-old Chewelah resident Kellee R. Vanhook was traveling northbound when her sedan crossed the center line and collided with Robert J. Plumage, 21, of Spokane. Vanhook was wearing her seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.

Troopers arrested Plumage on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.