Five vehicles collide, injuring six on Tuesday commute along I-90
May 23, 2023 Updated Tue., May 23, 2023 at 8:16 p.m.
Five vehicles collided during the morning commute on Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Havana Street, according to Washington State Patrol.
Six people were injured in the collision, which included three commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles, but none of the injuries were life threatening, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said.
The collision occurred at about 8:30 a.m. as a semitruck traveling westbound slowed for stopped traffic on the interstate, Riddell said. A commercial van collided into the rear of the truck, causing a domino effect of crashes behind it, he said.
At least one vehicle ended up resting on top of another, Riddell said.
Traffic continued to trickle through the interstate on the left shoulder as authorities worked to clear the scene through about 10 a.m.
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multivehicle crash involving a semitruck that tied up traffic on westbound Interstate 90 near Havana on Tuesday. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)Buy a print of this photo
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.