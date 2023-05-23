Pedestrians seriously injured in Spokane Valley crash

May 23, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 9:33 a.m.

A vehicle struck four people, including a child less than 1 year old, who were crossing a street in Spokane Valley on Tuesday night, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The pedestrians were crossing East 24th Avenue at state Route 27 when a 16-year-old girl driving a Chevy Cruze north on the highway struck them at about 8:10 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger. There is no crosswalk at the intersection.

Washington State Patrol said the pedestrians failed to recognize the oncoming vehicle.

Among the pedestrians was a 37-year-old mother pushing a stroller with two children who were 11 months and 2 years old, and an 11-year-old boy.

Two of the children were in serious condition, Senger said. One was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight and one was transported by ambulance, he said.

The adult and the other child also had injuries, but they were not serious, Senger said.

It’s not clear if the pedestrians were all part of the same family, Senger said. All of them were from Spokane Valley.

The names of the pedestrians have not yet been released.

The teenage driver was uninjured in the collision. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Senger said.