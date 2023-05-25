Injured Sounders stars Raul Ruidiaz, Cristian Roldan nearing returns

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

TUKWILA, Wash. – Raul Ruidiaz slipped on the red jersey for reserve players and joined the Sounders for a full training session Wednesday.

The session marked the end of his five-week absence due to a right hamstring strain. But Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer paused when asked if the return means Ruidiaz will be available to play Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.

Schmetzer said Ruidiaz will be re-evaluated Thursday to see how his body responds to the training. The striker didn’t show any hesitation in his movements Wednesday.

“I’m not going to do something rash because we’ve had some bad results,” Schmetzer said. Seattle (7-5-2) is second in the MLS Western Conference standings but has lost its past two matches.

“Everybody’s seen it and then you press and then you make another bad decision, which impacts the long-term health of Raul. We’re just not going to do that. Let’s see how he gets through.”

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan also rejoined training this week. He was part of drills and small-sided games Wednesday. When the team worked on tactics with a full-length field, Roldan watched from the sideline.

The midfielder has been out since a home win against St. Louis City SC in early April, due to concussion protocol. The Sounders’ medical team hasn’t pinpointed how Roldan suffered the concussion. It’s believed to be whiplash related.

Roldan trained the week after the St. Louis win , voicing symptoms that alerted the staff to a possible concussion the day before travel to play Portland. Roldan said last week that he’s feeling much better, but he’ll likely not be available Saturday.

“They figured out a couple of things that might be causing some of the delays,” Schmetzer said . “The concussion protocol is different, It’s steps – no symptoms, then heading, more running and more physical testing, more testing in front of the computer with their notes – it’s a complicated process. It’s not just he’s got to be involved in two training sessions (in order to play).”

A convergence of key injuries and congested schedule have led the Sounders to bad form. Roldan started for the opening seven league matches, the Sounders posting a 5-1-1 record. The club is 2-4-1 without Roldan.

Ruidiaz started two of his six MLS appearances this season. He suffered his injury last month in training after scoring a goal.

“I miss him,” Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo said of Roldan. “I’m not going to hide. He’s a big part of our success and we miss him. But we need to give a response to him as well.”

Sounders forward Heber said it was uplifting to have both teammates back in training.

“Raul is one of the top scorers on the team, and Roldan is one of our leaders,” Heber said. “We miss both a lot. We’re so glad to have them back.”