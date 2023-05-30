The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep notebook: Baseball all-star feeder game showcases Eastern Washington talent; Recent college signings

May 30, 2023 Updated Tue., May 30, 2023 at 4:26 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The Eastern Washington senior all-state baseball feeder game is Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Al K. Jackson Field at Shadle Park High School.

Players and coaches from across the region will gather for the 10-inning game for players to showcase their skills for a chance to go to the all-state series, June 23-25 at Parker Field in Yakima.

The 4A/3A/2B team will be coached by Mt. Spokane’s Alex Schuerman and Chewelah’s Eric Krausz. The 2A/1A team will be coached by Deer Park’s Darren Snyder.

4A/3A/2B team: Joe Pitts, Central Valley; Tyler Ashcroft, Eli Chabot and Jamel Chabot, Cheney; Zach Bowman and Clay Jeanneret, Chewelah; Mason Gilchrist and JD Peterson, Colfax; Castle Keaton Ferris; Parker Ereaux, Lewis and Clark; Jake Jeske, Liberty; Mitchell Holiday, Mead; Rece Schuerman and Josh Tillet, Mt. Spokane; Spencer Mahn, North Central; Tyler Boden, Jalen King, Jason Morton and Drew Stevens, University.

2A/1A team: Luke Anderson, Fox Bateman, Jayson Hayward and Cole Roy. Colville; Dylan Hall, Cole Krpecik and Eli Lee, Deer Park; Luke Dickey, Medical Lake; Brendon Doumit and Max McCloy, Pullman; Andrew Fox, Quintin Tobey, Corey Hendren, Dylan Kakuda, Joey Barber and Beckett Ensminger, Shadle Park; Bryson Bishop, Tanner Hancock and Brayden Gentry, West Valley.

Signing day: Last week, Mt. Spokane hosted a ceremony for seniors who recently signed national letters of intent. Honored were: Matthew Conrad, Rocky Mountain College cross country and track and field; Bryten Gumke, South Puget Sound CC basketball; Jackson Hale, Pacific Lutheran football; Karissa Lindner, Lewis-Clark State track and field; Olivia Olson, Pacific Lutheran soccer; Maverick Sanders, Central Washington basketball; Ben Smith, Embry Riddle cross country.

Holecek signs: East Valley senior Luke Holecek announced he committed to play basketball at Walla Walla CC. Holecek was an All-Greater Spokane League 2A first-team selection who averaged 24.9 points per game this season .

The 6-foot-4 guard was selected to play in The Spokesman-Review Showcase Denny Humphrey Memorial all-star game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

