The Jonas Brothers promise a big night of past hits, fan favorites at Spokane Arena show

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

It’s impossible to trump Taylor Swift in 2023. Swift delivered 45 songs during her 3-hour, 20-minute Eras Tour concert. But that won’t stop the Jones Brothers from giving it a go.

The Jonas Brothers also reach back throughout their near-20-year career. The brother act plays tracks from each of their releases on their “Five Albums, One Night,” jaunt. The band will perform 35 Jonas Brothers songs during their marathon show.

The Jonas Brothers, who will perform Tuesday at the Spokane Arena, are a trio of brothers who knock the walls down live. The Jonas boys – Kevin, Joe and Nick – don’t come across as superstars that live in a fortress of solitude. But that’s the way it’s always been with the Jonas Brothers.

While promoting the 2009 album, “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” guitarist-vocalist Kevin Jonas was his usual humble self when talking up the latest Jonas Brothers release.

“We put everything into this album,” Jonas said. “Joe, Nick and I love working with each other. We love making music but the Jonas you should look out for is our little brother, Frankie.”

Frankie Jonas, who was 9 then and now 23, made his live debut last April, but the youngest Jonas has a tough act to follow. The Jonas Brothers, which went on a six-year hiatus in 2013, have had an extraordinary run as a pop music trio.

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 13 million albums. The group, which formed in 2005 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, didn’t lose any momentum during their break.

Shortly after reforming in 2019, the Jonas Brothers released the infectious single “Sucker,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts and sold 88,000 copies during its first week of release.

“Sucker” is the initial track from the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, “Happiness Begins,” which dropped in June 2019. The catchy “What A Man Gotta Do” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Jonas Brothers is on tour behind its latest project, “The Album,” which debuted in May and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The group has the Midas touch when it comes to crafting and recording pop tunes. Don’t expect a break from the Jonas Brothers anytime soon, since the trio is in a groove.