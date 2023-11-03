Week 10 prep football roundup: Unbeaten Lakeside rolls into state with 42-7 win over Chelan

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football district and nonplayoff action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Still unbeaten, Lakeside is cruising into the state playoffs.

The third-ranked Eagles improved to 9-0 and claimed a State 1A playoff berth Friday night with a 42-7 victory over the visiting Chelan Mountain Goats (6-4) at Union Stadium.

Lakeside quarterback Calvin Mikkelsen started the scoring with a 3-yard run, then went to the air. He threw for 296 yards with four touchdown passes, three to tailback Hiro Patterson – of 43, 73 and 32 yards – as the Eagles built a 35-0 halftime lead.

District crossovers

1A

Freeman 56, Quincy 0: Luke Whitaker threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 74-yard run as the Scotties (7-3) secured a state playoff berth with by shutting out the visiting Jackrabbits (5-5).

Cashmere 49, Newport 7: The visiting Grizzlies (4-5) fell to the Caribou Trail League champion Bulldogs (10-0).

Omak 47, Deer Park 10: The CTL second-place Pioneers (6-4) eliminated the visiting Stags (6-4).

2B

Northwest Christian 76, Lake Roosevelt 14: The Crusaders (10-0) locked up a State 2B playoff berth and continued their perfect season with a 10th straight blowout win, beating the visiting Raiders (5-5).

Okanogan 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6: The Bulldogs (10-0) posted their 10th lopsided win of the year, defeating the visiting Broncos (5-5).

Brewster 14, Reardan 13: The Bears (5-5) denied the Screaming Eagles (5-4) a playoff spot with a close home win.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Waterville-Mansfield 8: Carter Pitts carried 12 times for 212 yards with three touchdowns and the Warriors (8-2) captured a playoff bid, defeating the Shockers (7-3).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56, Curlew 12: The Wildcats (10-0) advanced to state with a win over the Cougars (7-2).

Wellpinit 54, Odessa 28: Wellpinit (7-2) surged into the playoffs with a win over the visiting Tigers (6-4).

Idaho state

Coeur d’Alene 24, Rocky Mountain 8: The Vikings (8-2) advanced to the 5A semifinal round with a win over the visiting Grizzlies (7-4).

Pocatello 44, Sandpoint 23: The Thunder (8-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (7-5) in the 4A quarterfinals.

Nonleague

Lewis and Clark 40, Eisenhower 12: Jack Paridon threw two long touchdown passes, both to Sam Toure, and the visiting Tigers (5-5) pulled away in the second half to close their season with a nonleague win over the Cadets (3-7) in Yakima.

Shadle Park 27, Ellensburg 6: Kaden Hooper fired three touchdown passes to Jacob Boston and the visiting Highlanders (8-3) rolled over the Bulldogs (4-6).

East Valley 41, East Valley (Yakima) 28: Diezel Wilkinson totaled four touchdowns to lead the way for the visiting Knights (3-7), who outscored the Red Devils (5-5) by 20 points in the second half.

Pullman 35, Selah 7: Receivers Gavin Brown and Caleb Northcroft combined for 267 yards and caught two touchdown passes apiece from sophomore quarterback Connor Stewart, who threw for 362 yards to lead the Greyhounds (5-5) to a win over the visiting Vikings (2-8).

Prosser 31, West Valley 6: The visiting Mustangs (6-4) topped the Eagles (7-5).

Liberty 21, Granger 12: The Lancers (2-8) snapped a four-game skid, closing their season with a home win over the Spartans (3-6).