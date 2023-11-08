Signing day: Mead’s Teryn Gardner inks with Boise State; East Valley’s Logan Hofstee signs with Gonzaga

Mead had six student-athletes sign letters of intent at the school on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. From left: Cole Statin (Utah Valley baseball), Brielle Wilson (Cal Poly-Humboldt volleyball), Teryn Gardner (Boise State basketball), Sam Moore (Yakima Valley baseball), Raegan Borg (Idaho State track), Charlotte Cullen (University of Missouri cross country and track). (Mead Athletics/courtesy)

All around the country on Wednesday, high school seniors took advantage of the first day of the first National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing period to announce the institution where they will be pursuing academic and athletic careers.

The Spokane area featured several prominent local athletes signing their NLIs in front of family and peers.

Teryn Gardner, the defending Greater Spokane League girls basketball MVP, announced her choice a while back but officially committed to Boise State women’s basketball on Wednesday at a ceremony at Mead High School.

Gardner has led the Panthers to state the past two seasons, with a third-place finish last year following a 69-67 win over Arlington at Tacoma Dome. Gardner, who has earned all-league honors in basketball, soccer and track, averaged 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.2 steals last season.

Mt. Spokane’s Ryan Lafferty, a first-team All-GSL boys basketball selection last season, signed with St. Thomas University men’s basketball. Lafferty helped carry the Wildcats to a top overall seed and third-place finish at state with a 60-51 win over Auburn. The shooting guard averaged 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Two-time State 2A cross country champion Logan Hofstee of East Valley signed an NLI with Gonzaga cross country and track and field.

Her time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds this season defending her title was the fastest winning time of any of the girls classifications.

Other local signings

Gonzaga Prep: Abby Itveldt (Community Colleges of Spokane volleyball), Caylee Kerr (Montana soccer), Carter Vaillancourt (Florida Southern lacrosse), Lilli Etter (Boise State volleyball), Sarah Ringland (Whitworth soccer), Maddie Finnegan (Westmont College volleyball), Luke Brown (Community Colleges of Spokane baseball).

Mead: Cole Statin (Utah Valley baseball), Brielle Wilson (Cal Poly-Humboldt volleyball), Teryn Gardner (Boise State basketball), Sam Moore (Yakima Valley baseball), Raegan Borg (Idaho State track), Charlotte Cullen (Missouri cross country and track).

Mt. Spokane: Ryan Lafferty (St. Thomas basketball), Samuel Davidson (Lower Columbia baseball), Drew Rayment (Santa Clara baseball), Cooper Davis (Community Colleges of Spokane baseball), Addi Romey (Eastern Washington soccer), Bre Koscielski (Utah Tech soccer), Peyton Bischoff (Olympic College softball), Jena Kistler (Washington State swimming).

Pullman: Poppy Edge (Cal Poly-Humboldt triathlon), William Miller (USC swimming).

Ridgeline: Makayla Hickman (Seattle Pacific volleyball).

West Valley: Chloe Deharo (Northwest Nazarene basketball), Spencer Cerenzia (Eastern Washington golf), Easton O’Neal (Washington baseball).