State volleyball: Oakesdale continues 1B dominance with third-straight championship

From staff reports

YAKIMA – Another three-peat is complete for Oakesdale volleyball.

The top-seeded Nighthawks again proved to be the team to beat at the State 1B tournament, hoisting the championship trophy after defeating second-seeded Neah Bay 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 Thursday night at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Oakesdale (26-0) has won seven of the past eight 1B titles and 13 championships overall with six coming as Tekoa-Oakesdale.

The Nighthawks also three-peated from 2011-13 and won four straight from 2015-18.

After sweeping DeSales and Odessa in Wednesday’s opening rounds, Oakesdale narrowly avoided being upset by Northeast 1B foe Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a 20-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-10, 15-9 thriller.

The fourth-seeded Warriors then lost to Mossyrock to claim fourth place.

Other area teams to earn trophies were Springdale (fifth place), Northport (sixth) and St. John Endicott-Lacrosse (eighth).

• Lind-Ritzville/Sprague second in 2B: After sweeping their way to the State 2B title match, fifth-seeded Lind-Ritzville/Sprague had the script flipped as second-seeded Mason swept the Broncos 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 at the SunDome to win the first title in program history.

Colfax topped Rainier to claim third. Liberty fell one win short of a trophy.