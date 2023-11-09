Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James M. Briones and Ambar R. Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Daulton D. Stadlbauer and Tattiana K. Spears, both of Airway Heights.

Christopher W. Colwell and Victoria J. Moyer, both of Ronkonkoma, New York.

Jonathan D. Singer and Samantha J. MacLachlan, both of Spokane.

Mark K. Kvinta and Samantha E. T. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Justin T. Carter and Sally R. A. A. Carter, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Noel and Justice Spencer, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Schupp, of Colbert and Sophia L. Hohenthal, of Nine Mile Falls.

Terrance L. Holman and America Santacruz, both of Spokane.

Timmothy L. Gunderson and Brandi N. Allen, both of Otis Orchards.

Ali Hashemi and Raziya Rajabi, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Hartin and Trisha C. Rosema, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Boren and Tyia A. Nielsen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Esther M. Gentry, money claimed owed.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Michelle L. Maple, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Tisha Harvey, restitution of premises.

DNF Associates LLC v. Christopher Raymond, money claimed owed.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Katlynn Freel, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Hayden Lieseke, restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. April Grose, restitution of premises.

Morning Side Investments LLC v. Joseph Neuman, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Lacy Lewis, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Amanda Bigleggins, restitution of premises.

Nicolas Kilburn v. Kalie Looper, seeking quiet title.

Robert Mildes v. Shriners Hospitals for Children, complaint.

Neil Grenning v. Janet Nelson, Tracy Schneider, et al., complaint for conversion.

Advanced Concepts in Manufacturing LLC v. Eric and Lisa Wellington, petition for confirmation of arbitration awards.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pace, Edward C. and Herrmann, Emily C.

Marroquin Gomez, Ana V. and Carlos E.

Erwin, Jennifer J. and Christopher S.

Hendershot, Cassandra C. and Daniel M.

McClanahn, Maegan and Brody, Seth

Kolterman, Sydney and Nicholas

Maslanka, Andrew T. and Jessica R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Trenton Nason-Rose, 20; 77 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty third-degree domestic assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel R. Stickney, 31; 41 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Jonathan M. Nichols, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brennon M. Ellis, 26; one day in jail, violation of a no contact order.

Shacroah S. Enge, 27; 18 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Lyle D. Eutsler, 39; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and nine counts of protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tamico R. McDaniels, 48; nine days in jail, reckless driving, hit and run of an attended vehicle and no valid operating license without identification.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Isaac J. Tucker, 21; 94 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Isaiah J. Tucker, 25; one day in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Chandler G. Tuscany, 32; one day in jail, no contact order violation.