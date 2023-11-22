Six displaced in Indian Trail house fire

Six people were displaced in a house fire Tuesday night in the Indian Trail neighborhood, the Spokane Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews responded to a fire in the 10100 block of N. Fleetwood Drive at 6:50 p.m. with reports of people trapped inside the home. An off-duty fire chief got to the home and tried to help, SFD said, but more services were called when the chief was informed one adult and two kids were still inside.

Crews deployed a hose line to the kitchen where the fire was located, SFD said, while others searched for the two children. It was later discovered they had evacuated and ran to a neighbor’s house for safety.

Five children and the adult were able to escape without injury, SFD said. Firefighters were also able to rescue multiple pets.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting with housing accommodations.