Sounders can’t find equalizer against LAFC, fall in conference semifinal

SEATTLE – A chorus of boos swirled around Lumen Field. Los Angeles FC took their time leaving their locker room during halftime. A delay the visitors could take since they led the Sounders by a goal in the Western Conference semifinal match Sunday.

But, after appearing to resume the game, the LAFC players huddled 5 yards outside the stadium’s southern penalty box. A little gamesmanship learned since they last played the Sounders in the postseason.

The Black & Gold entered the match as the reigning MLS Cup winners, but the franchise is still in its infancy. The first win against the Sounders since their inaugural match in 2018 and first in the postseason would truly send a statement there’s a new powerhouse in the conference.

LAFC bullied the Sounders for the rite. The Sounders dropped a 1-0 result to lose the semifinal match at Lumen.

The majority of the 33,649 in attendance started booing referee Ted Unkel in the opening half because of a perceived lack of balanced calls in a heated match. The boos transitioned to chants of “ref you suck” in the 60th minute.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was turning the corner against defender Giorgio Chiellini outside the penalty box on the right side. The Italian international went for a tackle, tripping Roldan, a basic foul it seemed.

Unkel and the sideline official signaled to play on. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer and his staff yelled for VAR to be used. Unkel waived off the pleas as the chanting grew louder.

Play grew more physical, Schmetzer signaling for the team to calm down and not loose themselves in the moment.

But time was draining on an era in the franchise. Off the bench in the 57th minute was midfielder Nico Lodeiro for winger Leo Chu and, in the 71st minute, striker Raul Ruidiaz for Josh Atencio. The super subs are questionable to return next season. Lodeiro signed in 2016 and helped the Sounders win two MLS Cup trophies. Ruidiaz was added in 2018, helping win one and joining for the CONCACAF Champions League win.

With the designated players on the field, the Sounders had an attempt in the 76th minute cleared off the goal line by LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman. Sounders defender Alex Roldan had a left-footed shot from deep tip saved by LAFC keeper Maxime Crepeau.

Unkel didn’t show LAFC a yellow card until the 85th minute for time-wasting (Crepeau) and a hard foul in the 86th minute (Diego Palacios).

The Sounders didn’t see the ball hit the back of the net until the 88th minute. It was disallowed due to a Ruidiaz handball. One of two calls the majority of Lumen Field agreed with — the other was eight minutes of stoppage time.

But anytime officiating dominates the story, it isn’t good for a playoff match. LAFC won’t mind it being tarnished. They completed the task of the night in scoring in the opening half.

A turnover up top by Sounders forward Jordan Morris opened a speedway for Denis Bouanga to race down the left flank directly toward goal and beam a left-footed shot over Sounders keeper Stefan Frei in the 30th minute. The game’s opening goal was Bouanga’s sixth consecutive MLS match pocketing at least one goal.

LAFC will host Houston in the Western Conference championship match Saturday at BMO Stadium. The Dynamo defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday to advance.

Schmetzer didn’t alter his starting lineup for the postseason. It was easy to do for Sunday’s match because the team had a two-week layoff from their opening-round series win against FC Dallas.

The opening 10 minutes overflowed with chances from both sides. Atencio had an unexpected left-footed shot in the third minute that was saved. Morris followed with a one-on-one attempt he wanted to lob over Crepeau, the latter using his left arm to deflect the shot in the fourth minute.

Frei steadied himself for his first shot from Bouanga earlier. The MVP candidate instead sent the shot high over goal in the seventh minute.

The frustrating misses was a continued characteristic for Seattle. LAFC remained punishing in front of goal. Sunday’s beating being enough to send them back to the conference championship match.

Sounders players collapsed on the field, eyes filling with tears at the loss. It was the first time since 2013 that the club has lost a postseason match at home — a run of 19 games.