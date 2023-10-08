Spokane man injured in motorcycle collision in Otis Orchards

A 66-year-old Spokane man was injured in a motorcycle collision on Trent Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Whittier was traveling eastbound on Trent Avenue in Otis Orchards. Around 4 p.m., he veered off the roadway near Campbell Road into an eastbound ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.

He incurred injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Whittier was driving too close to the vehicle ahead of him, according to the memo. Whittier’s was the only vehicle involved in the incident. He was wearing a helmet and there were no drugs or alcohol involved, according to the memo.