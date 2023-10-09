Research on women’s labor nets US economist Claudia Goldin a Nobel

By Steffen Trumpf dpa

COPENHAGEN — The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to US economist Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Hers was the last Nobel Prize to be handed out after the medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace prizes were announced last week.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, in a statement.

Born 1946 in New York, Goldin completed a PhD in 1972 at the University of Chicago. She is now a professor at Harvard University.

Officially the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award is worth 11 million kronor ($1 million), the same as the other Nobel categories.

The economics award is the only Nobel Prize that is not based on the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

US economists have predominately been the recipients of the economics award, which was first handed out in 1969.

Only two women, Elinor Ostrom of the United States and French-born US researcher Esther Duflo, had won previously.

Last year, Ben Bernanke, the former US Federal Reserve chair, and the economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded for research on central banks and “how society deals with financial crises.”

Like the other prizes announced last week, the official award ceremony will take place in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.