Live updates: Arizona comes out firing to take 20-6 lead over No. 19 Washington State at halftime
Halftime
Washington State started strong against Arizona and then fell flat, allowing 20 unanswered points to trail 20-6 going into halftime at Gesa Field.
Arizona outgained WSU 268-125 and stuffed the Cougars on its last five possessions of the half. Freshman QB Noah Fifita is 18 of 23 for 205 yards.
Cameron Ward is 14 of 15 for 127 yards, but the Cougars have -2 rushing yards.
Arizona will receive the second half kickoff.
Second quarter
0:59 – UA 20, WSU 6: Ward goes to throw on third down and the ball falls out of his hand for a fumble. WSU recovers but is tagged for a personal foul penalty and punt. The Wildcats start on their 40.
2:11 – UA 20, WSU 6: Cougars force a punt and will start on their own 14. WSU has chance to get back in the game with a long drive here.
6:19 – UA 20, WSU 6: A couple of penalties back the Cougars up and Ward can’t find anyone open on third down. Another three-and-out for WSU, which has a turnover on downs, an interception and two punts since its TD on the opening drive.
Arizona starts on its 34.
8:13 – UA 20, WSU 6: Wildcats drive 38 yards and Loop hits a 40-yard field goal. Stone pressured Fifita on third down to get the crucial stop for the Cougars.
12:55 – UA 17, WSU 6: Ward is sacked on second down and the Cougars are forced to punt. Arizona starts again on its 39 with WSU in need of a stop.
14:53 – UA 17, WSU 6: Things couldn’t be going worse for the Cougars after the opening drive. Luke runs up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and the Wildcats have scored 17 unanswered points.
First quarter
4:00 – UA 10, WSU 6: Cougars go for a double pass with Mateer, who chucks it up into coverage and is intercepted by Prysock. Arizona starts on its 23.
Ward is 9 of 10 for 88 yards, but WSU opts to try some trickery.
5:18 – UA 10, WSU 6: Wildcats don’t go far, but settle for a 37-yard field goal after the fourth down stop.
6:52 – UA 7, WSU 6: Cougars hand it to their smaller running back Jenkins on fourth-and-short and are stuffed for a turnover on downs. Arizona starts at the Cougars 34.
8:29 – UA 7, WSU 6: Wildcats answer with a quick touchdown drive. Fifita completes a 69-yard pass to Coleman and Coleman punches in a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play.
10:01 – WSU 6, UA 0: Watson punches in a 1-yard touchdown and the Cougars ease down the field for an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The 2pt try is no good.
Ward opens 5 of 6 for 62 yards. Good response from the WSU offense after contributing 10 points last week.
15:00 – WSU 0, UA 0: Cougars start with the ball after the opening kickoff goes for a touchback.
Pregame
Washington State suffered its first loss of the season last week at UCLA. If the Cougars aren’t careful it could turn into two.
No. 19 WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) host Arizona (3-3, 1-2) today for homecoming at 4 p.m. The broadcast will be on Pac-12 Network.
The Wildcats are 7½-point underdogs according to VegasInsider.com, but have given heavy favorites close games the past two weeks.
Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita replaced injured former WSU QB Jaden de Laura and made his first start in a 31-24 loss to then-No. 7 Washington. Fifita then led the Wildcats in a thrilling 3OT loss to No. 10 USC last week.
Fifita has thrown for 604 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Washington State faced another freshman QB during its loss to UCLA, though, the defeat didn’t fall on the Cougars defense.
Wazzu’s offense contributed three points in the first half of last week’s game against UCLA. WSU totaled 216 yards, allowed four sacks and had four turnovers.
Series history
The Wildcats hold a 27-19-0 all-time series lead over the Cougars, but WSU has won the last three meetings.
Wazzu won last year’s game in Tucson 31-20, a rout where the Cougars led 31-6 in the fourth quarter.
